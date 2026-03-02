Zendaya and Tom Holland Secretly Married? Stylist Says “You Missed It”

Hollywood’s favorite low-key couple may have just pulled off the ultimate surprise. During a red carpet interview at the 2026 Actor Awards, celebrity stylist Law Roach claimed that Zendaya and Tom Holland are already married.

Speaking with Access Hollywood, Roach teased reporters by saying, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” When pressed on whether he was serious, he added with a laugh, “It’s very true.”

Representatives for both actors have not publicly confirmed the claim, but the comment has sent fans into a frenzy across social media.

Engagement Speculation Began in 2025

Rumors surrounding Zendaya and Tom Holland’s engagement first surfaced during the 2025 Golden Globe Awards when Zendaya was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. The appearance immediately sparked speculation that the longtime couple had taken the next step in their relationship.

Shortly after, reports suggested Tom Holland had proposed during the holiday season in late 2024. During a later panel appearance, Holland seemingly confirmed the engagement when he corrected a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his “girlfriend,” simply responding: “Fiancée.”

The subtle yet telling correction further fueled excitement among the couple’s fans, who have followed their romance since their early days in the Spider-Man franchise.

From Co-Stars to Real-Life Romance

Zendaya and Tom Holland first met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Although they initially insisted their relationship was purely platonic, romance rumors persisted. By 2021, paparazzi photos of the pair kissing publicly confirmed what fans had long suspected.

Both actors have consistently emphasized the importance of privacy in their relationship. In past interviews, Holland has spoken about the challenges of maintaining personal boundaries amid intense public scrutiny. Zendaya has similarly expressed her desire to protect what she describes as a “sacred” connection.

Their approach has made them one of Hollywood’s most admired yet guarded couples, which makes the possibility of a secret wedding entirely on brand.

Career Milestones Continue

While marriage rumors dominate headlines, both stars remain at the top of their professional game. Zendaya continues to expand her filmography with high-profile projects, while Holland is attached to major upcoming productions that are generating significant industry buzz.

Their ability to balance blockbuster careers with a discreet personal life has only strengthened their appeal among fans and media alike.

Are They Really Married?

Until Zendaya or Tom Holland personally confirms the news, Law Roach’s comments remain the only public assertion that the wedding has already taken place. Still, the stylist’s close working relationship with Zendaya lends credibility to his remarks.

If true, the couple may have successfully executed one of Hollywood’s most impressive secret weddings in recent memory.

For now, fans are left wondering: did Zendaya and Tom Holland really tie the knot — and did we truly miss it?