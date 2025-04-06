‘Tron: Ares’ Trailer : Disney’s Digital Epic Into the Real World With Jeff Bridges, Jared Leto

More than four decades after Tron first hit theatres, Disney has officially rebooted its iconic digital universe with Tron: Ares. The first trailer for the highly anticipated third instalment in the franchise dropped this week, giving fans a thrilling glimpse of neon-drenched chaos as the digital world invades reality. Set to release in theatres on October 10, Tron: Ares (Tron 3) stars Jared Leto in the title role, playing Ares — a program from the digital Grid sent to infiltrate the real world. And with Tron Jesus, Jeff Bridges’ taking on his iconic character Kevin Flynn, the excitement this teaser creates is unparalleled.

A New Chapter in a Legendary Franchise

Ares marks the third chapter in the Tron saga, following the 1982 cult classic and its 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy. Jared Leto leads a star-studded ensemble that includes Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan, Sarah Desjardins, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, and Gillian Anderson.

Among the most intriguing cast additions is Evan Peters, who portrays Julian Dillinger — a character whose last name directly ties him to the original film’s antagonist, Ed Dillinger (played by David Warner). This connection hints at possible legacy plotlines and deeper world-building that fans will be eager to explore.

While original Tron star Jeff Bridges isn’t seen in the trailer, his voice is unmistakable in its final moments. As Jared Leto’s character is rendered into existence, Bridges’ iconic character, Kevin Flynn, intones, “Ready? Cause there’s no going back.”

A Visual and Sonic Powerhouse

The trailer teases the signature Tron aesthetic—sleek light suits, electrified cityscapes, and immersive digital effects—but this time, with a twist: the Grid is bleeding into our world. The visuals blend real-world urban grit with cyber-futuristic polish, promising a spectacle that stays true to the franchise’s legacy while pushing its boundaries.

The trailer wastes no time diving into high-octane action, opening with a heart-pounding chase as rogue programs evade police in the streets of a major city. In true Tron fashion, a light cycle’s glowing wall slices through a pursuing cop car, signalling the explosive collision of two realities.

The film’s soundtrack is also set to make a major impact. Industrial rock icons Nine Inch Nails, led by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, are composing the score. The Oscar- and Grammy-winning duo, known for their work on The Social Network, Soul, and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, bring a dark, moody energy to the film’s cyberpunk tone. Their involvement all but guarantees a sonic experience as gripping as the visuals.

Bridging Generations

Speaking on stage during the 2024 D23 Expo, Jeff Bridges reflected on the franchise’s unexpected longevity. “It’s really unbelievable to think we made the original in 1982,” Jeff Bridges said. “It’s amazing — we never thought we would have this legacy that’s continued on all these years.”

Jared Leto starring Tron: Ares (Tron 3) isn’t just a sequel — it’s a bold reimagining for a new generation of fans. With a grounded yet otherworldly storyline, pulse-pounding visuals, and a haunting score, Disney is poised to reboot the franchise into something truly next-level. Watch the trailer here –