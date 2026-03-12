Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Teases Jessica Jones’ Return and More Action

Marvel fans received an exciting preview of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 after a new TV spot revealed fresh footage featuring several major characters. The trailer highlights the return of Jessica Jones, who appears ready to bring her signature attitude and strength back into the story. The footage also showcases intense action sequences involving Bullseye, known for his deadly accuracy and violent fighting style.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is expected to deliver a more action-packed storyline as the battle for control of New York City escalates.

A Darker Storyline for New York City

At the center of the story is Matt Murdock, who continues his fight against crime both as a lawyer and as the masked vigilante Daredevil.

His greatest adversary, Wilson Fisk, has gained increasing political and criminal power in the city. In the new season, Fisk’s influence reportedly expands even further, putting New York under greater pressure and forcing Daredevil to fight back from the shadows.

The series explores themes of resistance, justice, and redemption as the characters clash over the future of the city.

Jessica Jones’ Long-Awaited Comeback

One of the most anticipated elements of the new season is the return of Jessica Jones, played by Krysten Ritter.

The character originally gained widespread popularity in the Marvel television series Jessica Jones, where her complex personality and gritty storyline helped redefine superhero television.

According to the show’s creative team, the new season acknowledges the passage of time since fans last saw the character. The story explores how Jessica Jones has changed over the years while maintaining the sharp wit and rebellious attitude that made her a fan favorite.

New Characters and Expanding Storylines

Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2, also introduces new elements to the Marvel series. Actor Matthew Lillard appears in a mysterious role believed to be a character named “Mr. Charles,” though fans speculate that the name could be a placeholder or hidden identity.

Meanwhile, returning characters such as Karen Page and Vanessa Fisk continue to shape the show’s interconnected narrative.

With more action scenes, darker storytelling, and deeper character arcs, the upcoming season aims to deliver a stronger and more comic-accurate interpretation of Daredevil’s world.

Release Date and Future Plans

Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 24, with critics expected to review the full eight-episode season ahead of its release.

The series is part of Marvel Studios’ expanding lineup of streaming projects that connect characters from across the Marvel universe.

Early reactions to the teaser suggest strong fan excitement, especially for the return of Jessica Jones and the escalating rivalry between Daredevil and Kingpin.

If the new footage is any indication, Season 2 could deliver one of the most intense chapters yet in Daredevil’s ongoing battle for the soul of New York City.