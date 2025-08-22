Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

First Look: Samara Weaving and Marshawn Lynch Headline Hulu’s Explosive Thriller Eenie Meanie

First Look: Samara Weaving and Marshawn Lynch Headline Hulu’s Explosive Thriller Eenie Meanie

Disney+

First Look: Samara Weaving and Marshawn Lynch Headline Hulu’s Explosive Thriller Eenie Meanie

Screen Plunge
Published on

Hulu has just released the first trailer for Eenie Meanie, a high-octane thriller set to premiere on August 22, 2025, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. Directed by Shawn Simmons (creator of Wayne) in his feature film debut, the movie blends action, dark humor, and heist thrills into a pulse-pounding ride.

A Former Getaway Driver Pulled Back In

At the center of the story is Edie (played by Ready or Not star Samara Weaving), a woman with a dangerous past. Once known on the streets as “Eenie Meanie,” Edie was a teenage getaway driver with a knack for escaping danger. Years later, she’s tried to rebuild her life and bury her criminal history. But when an old employer resurfaces with an ultimatum, Edie is forced back behind the wheel.

To save her reckless ex-boyfriend, she must once again dive into the chaos she swore she left behind, steering headfirst into a world of betrayal, adrenaline, and twisted loyalties.



A Star-Studded Cast with Surprising Faces

The film boasts a powerhouse cast that bridges Hollywood, comedy, and even sports. Alongside Weaving, the ensemble includes Karl Glusman, Randall Park, Steve Zahn, Andy Garcia, and Chris Bauer.

NFL legend Marshawn Lynch takes on the role of Perm Walters, marking one of his most substantial acting turns yet. Rising stars Jermaine Fowler (The Blackening) and Kyanna Simone (Chambers) add fresh energy, while Elle Graham plays the younger version of Edie, grounding the character’s troubled backstory. Mike O’Malley also joins in a key role.

Behind the Camera: Proven Hitmakers

Backing Simmons are producers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the creative duo behind blockbuster hits Deadpool and Zombieland, along with veteran producer Marty Ewing. Their track record promises a sharp mix of irreverent humor, bold character dynamics, and unrelenting tension.

What the Trailer Reveals

The newly dropped trailer teases a combustible mix of sleek car chases, razor-edged dialogue, and escalating danger. The footage hints at Edie’s internal struggle—torn between her desperate need for redemption and the lure of her old life. Meanwhile, Lynch, Fowler, and Simone’s characters collide with Edie’s path in unpredictable ways, adding intrigue to the unfolding chaos.

With its darkly comedic tone, fast-paced action, and morally complicated characters, Eenie Meanie is shaping up to be one of Hulu’s most talked-about original releases of the year.

As streaming platforms race to deliver bold new stories, Eenie Meanie positions itself as more than just another thriller—it’s a stylish, character-driven ride that asks what happens when the past refuses to stay buried.

Audiences won’t have long to wait: Eenie Meanie hits Hulu on August 22, 2025, promising a ride as dangerous as it is unforgettable.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

GIFT City IFSC Fund Commitments Projected to Cross USD 100 Billion by 2030: PMS Bazaar

GIFT City IFSC Fund Commitments Projected to Cross USD 100 Billion by 2030: PMS Bazaar
By August 22, 2025
Jake Paul vs. Gervonta “Tank” Davis Confirmed for Blockbuster Netflix Fight in Atlanta

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta “Tank” Davis Confirmed for Blockbuster Netflix Fight in Atlanta
By August 22, 2025
Gordon Ramsay Opens First Restaurant in India With Beef-Free Street Burger

Gordon Ramsay Opens First Restaurant in India With Beef-Free Street Burger
By August 21, 2025
First Look: Samara Weaving and Marshawn Lynch Headline Hulu’s Explosive Thriller Eenie Meanie

First Look: Samara Weaving and Marshawn Lynch Headline Hulu’s Explosive Thriller Eenie Meanie
By August 22, 2025
Jake Paul vs. Gervonta “Tank” Davis Confirmed for Blockbuster Netflix Fight in Atlanta

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta “Tank” Davis Confirmed for Blockbuster Netflix Fight in Atlanta
By August 22, 2025
Dominic West & Sienna Miller Lead HBO and Sky’s Explosive Legal Thriller War HBO George Kay

Dominic West & Sienna Miller Lead HBO and Sky’s Explosive Legal Thriller War
By August 21, 2025
GIFT City IFSC Fund Commitments Projected to Cross USD 100 Billion by 2030: PMS Bazaar

GIFT City IFSC Fund Commitments Projected to Cross USD 100 Billion by 2030: PMS Bazaar
By August 22, 2025
Gordon Ramsay Opens First Restaurant in India With Beef-Free Street Burger

Gordon Ramsay Opens First Restaurant in India With Beef-Free Street Burger
By August 21, 2025
Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts Brian Cornell Michael Fiddelke DEI

Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts
By August 21, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Drake to Cover Funeral Costs of French Streamer Jean Pormanove With Adin Ross

Drake to Cover Funeral Costs of French Streamer Jean Pormanove With Adin Ross
By August 22, 2025
Sony Raises PlayStation 5 Prices in the US as Tariff Tensions Mount PS5 price hike

Sony Raises PlayStation 5 Prices in the US as Tariff Tensions Mount
By August 21, 2025
Google Pixel 10 Launch Event 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025

Google Pixel 10 Launch Event: 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025
By August 21, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Rebel Foods' Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices Rebel Foods

Food

Rebel Foods’ Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices
Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers

Advertising

Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers
10 Best Casino Apps in Canada – Top Canadian Mobile Casinos for iOS & Android

iGaming

10 Best Casino Apps in Canada – Top Canadian Mobile Casinos for iOS & Android
To Top
Loading...