First Look: Samara Weaving and Marshawn Lynch Headline Hulu’s Explosive Thriller Eenie Meanie

Hulu has just released the first trailer for Eenie Meanie, a high-octane thriller set to premiere on August 22, 2025, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. Directed by Shawn Simmons (creator of Wayne) in his feature film debut, the movie blends action, dark humor, and heist thrills into a pulse-pounding ride.

A Former Getaway Driver Pulled Back In

At the center of the story is Edie (played by Ready or Not star Samara Weaving), a woman with a dangerous past. Once known on the streets as “Eenie Meanie,” Edie was a teenage getaway driver with a knack for escaping danger. Years later, she’s tried to rebuild her life and bury her criminal history. But when an old employer resurfaces with an ultimatum, Edie is forced back behind the wheel.

To save her reckless ex-boyfriend, she must once again dive into the chaos she swore she left behind, steering headfirst into a world of betrayal, adrenaline, and twisted loyalties.







A Star-Studded Cast with Surprising Faces

The film boasts a powerhouse cast that bridges Hollywood, comedy, and even sports. Alongside Weaving, the ensemble includes Karl Glusman, Randall Park, Steve Zahn, Andy Garcia, and Chris Bauer.

NFL legend Marshawn Lynch takes on the role of Perm Walters, marking one of his most substantial acting turns yet. Rising stars Jermaine Fowler (The Blackening) and Kyanna Simone (Chambers) add fresh energy, while Elle Graham plays the younger version of Edie, grounding the character’s troubled backstory. Mike O’Malley also joins in a key role.

Behind the Camera: Proven Hitmakers

Backing Simmons are producers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the creative duo behind blockbuster hits Deadpool and Zombieland, along with veteran producer Marty Ewing. Their track record promises a sharp mix of irreverent humor, bold character dynamics, and unrelenting tension.

What the Trailer Reveals

The newly dropped trailer teases a combustible mix of sleek car chases, razor-edged dialogue, and escalating danger. The footage hints at Edie’s internal struggle—torn between her desperate need for redemption and the lure of her old life. Meanwhile, Lynch, Fowler, and Simone’s characters collide with Edie’s path in unpredictable ways, adding intrigue to the unfolding chaos.

With its darkly comedic tone, fast-paced action, and morally complicated characters, Eenie Meanie is shaping up to be one of Hulu’s most talked-about original releases of the year.

As streaming platforms race to deliver bold new stories, Eenie Meanie positions itself as more than just another thriller—it’s a stylish, character-driven ride that asks what happens when the past refuses to stay buried.

Audiences won’t have long to wait: Eenie Meanie hits Hulu on August 22, 2025, promising a ride as dangerous as it is unforgettable.