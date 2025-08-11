Bobby Whitlock, Derek and the Dominos Co-Founder and “Layla” Co-Writer, Dies at 77

Bobby Whitlock, the soulful keyboardist, vocalist, and songwriter who co-founded Derek and the Dominos alongside Eric Clapton, died early Sunday morning at the age of 77 after a brief battle with cancer, his manager Carol Kaye confirmed.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Bobby Whitlock’s musical journey began at Stax Records, where he worked with Booker T. & the MG’s and Sam & Dave before joining Delaney & Bonnie and Friends. It was during this time that he struck up a friendship with Eric Clapton, leading to collaborations that would cement his place in rock history.

Bobby Whitlock contributed to George Harrison’s landmark 1970 triple album All Things Must Pass, playing on tracks such as “Beware of Darkness” and providing Hammond organ and background vocals across multiple songs. His work from this period remains a cornerstone of classic rock, recently reintroduced to younger audiences when “Beware of Darkness” appeared in the horror film Weapons.







But it was Derek and the Dominos’ sole studio album, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs (1971), that sealed his legacy. The double LP is considered one of the greatest rock albums of all time, with Bobby Whitlock co-writing seven tracks, including “Bell Bottom Blues” and “Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad?” Despite its brilliance, the band was short-lived — undone by drug abuse, personal conflicts, and the pressures of fame.

“That thing was like lightning in a bottle,” Bobby Whitlock once said. “We were better than anybody.”

After the group’s dissolution, Bobby Whitlock released solo albums throughout the 1970s, contributed to the Rolling Stones’ Exile on Main Street, and worked with artists like Dr. John, Doris Troy, and Stephen Stills. However, industry disputes — including claims of lost writing credits — often shadowed his career.

In later years, Bobby Whitlock lived quietly in Texas with his wife, musician CoCo Carmel, performing acoustic versions of the Layla songs and pursuing painting, with hundreds of works displayed in galleries. He published his autobiography in 2010, chronicling his journey from a troubled childhood to the heights of rock stardom.

Reflecting on his career in 2024, when he was inducted into the Memphis Beale Street Walk of Fame, Whitlock said, “I’ve got a great life. I paint every day. Everywhere I turn around, it’s just nothing but a blessing for me.”

Whitlock is survived by his wife, three children — Ashley Brown, Beau Whitlock, and Tim Whitlock Kelly — and his sister Debbie Wade. His influence endures through timeless recordings, from the soulful strains of Memphis to the immortal opening riff of “Layla.”