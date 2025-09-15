Bryan Fuller’s ‘Dust Bunny’ Trailer Unleashes Mads Mikkelsen in a Monster-Hunting Horror Fantasy

Connect with us

Do you believe in monsters? That’s the chilling question at the heart of Bryan Fuller’s upcoming feature debut, Dust Bunny. Known for his visually striking and thematically dark television work on Hannibal and Pushing Daisies, Fuller now turns his signature surrealism toward the big screen. And the collaboration with Mads Mikkelsen.

The film follows an unusual pact between a little girl (Sophie Sloan) and her neighbor, a hitman played by Mads Mikkelsen. Convinced that the monster under her bed devoured her parents, she hires him to kill it. But as the trailer teases, the real terror may not come from fangs and claws—instead, it could stem from the shadows of human corruption and criminal ties.



A Star-Studded Cast Meets Fuller’s Vision

Joining Mads Mikkelsen are Hollywood heavyweights Sigourney Weaver, David Dastmalchian, Rebecca Henderson, and Sheila Atim. Their roles remain tightly under wraps, but the trailer hints at a web of suspense where childhood fears collide with gritty underworld secrets.

Bryan Fuller’s distinctive style is on full display: saturated colors, dreamlike distortion, and horror framed through a child’s perspective. One standout moment shows a figure approaching a door, their silhouette warped through glass until it resembles a monstrous hand. It’s a striking reminder of Fuller’s knack for transforming the ordinary into nightmare fuel.

From Midnight Madness to Theatrical Release

Dust Bunny will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness program, a launchpad for cult favourites and genre-bending cinema. The film is slated for a December 5 theatrical release through Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions, with Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee—the producing duo behind the John Wick franchise—backing the project.

The timing could prove strategic: horror films thrive in winter’s darker months, and Mikkelsen’s international star power may draw audiences beyond genre loyalists.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dust Bunny (@dustbunnyfilm)

A Career of Monsters, Real and Imagined

For Bryan Fuller, Dust Bunny represents a long-anticipated transition from television to feature filmmaking. Alongside this project, he is also attached to write and direct a new adaptation of Stephen King’s Christine for Sony and Blumhouse. He was previously linked to the Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake for A24 and Peacock, cementing his reputation as a modern master of horror.

Mikkelsen, meanwhile, returns to work with Fuller after their celebrated collaboration on Hannibal. His presence ensures a layered performance—equal parts menace and vulnerability—perfect for a story balancing fantasy, fear, and moral ambiguity.

The Monster We Can’t See

At its core, Dust Bunny asks audiences to question what truly makes a monster: the imagined terrors of childhood or the darker realities of human greed and violence. With its haunting visuals, powerhouse cast, and Fuller’s uncompromising vision, the film is poised to be one of 2025’s most talked-about genre releases.

