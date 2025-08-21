Jake Paul vs. Gervonta “Tank” Davis Confirmed for Blockbuster Netflix Fight in Atlanta

Jake Paul has once again shocked the boxing world, this time by securing a showdown with undefeated knockout artist Gervonta “Tank” Davis. The bout will stream globally on Netflix on November 14, 2025, live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

This marks Jake Paul’s latest high-profile step in his rapid ascent from YouTube star to legitimate contender. The fight also continues Netflix’s bold foray into live combat sports following its record-breaking broadcasts of Paul vs. Mike Tyson and the upcoming clash between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.







A Collision of Boxing Worlds

Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) enters the fight on the back of his unanimous decision win over former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June, which earned him his first official world ranking. The 27-year-old, who was previously rumored to face Anthony Joshua, has built his reputation by mixing spectacle with surprising skill inside the ring.

But Gervonta Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) represents by far his toughest challenge. Known for his devastating knockout power and relentless style, the Baltimore native has held titles in multiple divisions and boasts one of boxing’s most feared records. Despite his dominance, Davis carries controversy both inside and outside the ring, including a recent legal scare that briefly threatened his return to action.

Originally, Gervonta Davis was expected to rematch Lamont Roach after their controversial draw in March. However, that plan collapsed after Davis’ July arrest for misdemeanor battery—charges that were later dropped when the alleged victim declined to prosecute. With Roach moving on, the path cleared for Netflix to stage this blockbuster crossover bout.

Netflix Doubles Down on Boxing

For Netflix, the fight underscores its commitment to transforming sports broadcasting. With 300 million subscribers worldwide, the platform is uniquely positioned to deliver boxing to both hardcore fans and casual viewers. Paul has already proven to be a ratings magnet, with his Tyson fight drawing record streaming numbers despite being mired in controversy.

The Paul vs. Davis fight promises to blend spectacle with legitimate intrigue: Can the social media disruptor withstand the ferocious assault of one of boxing’s pound-for-pound elites? Or will Davis, giving up more than 50 pounds in size, struggle against Paul’s physical advantages?

What’s at Stake

For Jake Paul, victory would cement his transition from celebrity fighter to credible contender, silencing critics who dismiss him as a sideshow attraction. For Gervonta Davis, the fight offers a chance to expand his brand beyond boxing purists while defending his legacy against what some see as an unconventional opponent.

Either way, the November clash guarantees fireworks—both in the ring and in the global debate that will follow.

Netflix has yet to confirm undercard details, but if recent Paul events are any indication, expect a mix of celebrity intrigue, top-tier boxing, and plenty of pre-fight drama.

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta “Tank” Davis is not just a fight—it’s a cultural event. With millions expected to tune in on Netflix, the matchup underscores how boxing, in the streaming era, is as much about entertainment as it is about sport.