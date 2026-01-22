Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset

Ubisoft has cancelled six video games, including its long-awaited Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, as part of a sweeping “major reset” aimed at stabilising the company and returning it to sustainable growth. The announcement sent shockwaves through the gaming industry and wiped a third off the French publisher’s share price.

Ubisoft, best known for blockbuster franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Just Dance, confirmed it has also closed two studios, delayed seven titles, and begun restructuring its global operations.

Prince of Persia Remake Axed

The cancellation of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake has stunned fans. Originally released in 2003, the game sold millions of copies and remains one of Ubisoft’s most beloved titles. Its remake had been repeatedly delayed, but its outright cancellation comes at a time when remakes and remasters have proven hugely successful across the industry.

In 2025 alone, updated versions of Super Mario Galaxy, Oblivion, and Metal Gear Solid 3 performed strongly, making Ubisoft’s decision to abandon Prince of Persia particularly surprising. Ubisoft has not disclosed all the cancelled titles, but confirmed that four were unannounced projects — three based on new intellectual property — alongside a mobile game.

Studios Closed, Teams Restructured

As part of the reset, Ubisoft has closed its studios in Stockholm, Sweden, and Halifax, Canada. The Stockholm team had been working on a new intellectual property, while the Halifax studio focused on mobile titles connected to Assassin’s Creed. Notably, Ubisoft Halifax’s closure follows shortly after the studio unionised earlier this year.

The company will also restructure three other studios globally. This marks Ubisoft’s second major restructuring in recent years, following job cuts across Europe in 2025 that included closing its Leamington office in the UK.

A Risk-Averse Strategy Shift

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said the decisions, though difficult, were necessary to address rising development costs and an increasingly competitive market for AAA games.

“The triple-A industry has become persistently more selective and competitive,” Guillemot said, adding that the reset was designed to “create the conditions for a return to sustainable growth.”

Industry analysts agree the strategy reflects a move to reduce risk. Rather than investing heavily in new IP, Ubisoft is doubling down on proven franchises like Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six, which continue to generate reliable returns.

Focus on Live Service and Open Worlds

Going forward, Ubisoft will prioritise open-world adventure games and live service titles designed to generate recurring revenue. Its subsidiary Vantage Studios — formed after a €1.25bn investment from Tencent — will aim to turn Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six into “annual billionaire brands.”

While Guillemot acknowledged that big-budget games face delays — citing Grand Theft Auto VI being pushed to late 2026 — he argued that successful blockbusters now offer “more financial potential than ever.”

For fans, however, the loss of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake marks the end of a long and turbulent chapter — and a stark reminder of how unforgiving today’s gaming industry has become.