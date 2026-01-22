Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset

Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset Sands of Tims Assassin's Creed

Gaming

Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset

Tech Plunge
Published on

Ubisoft has cancelled six video games, including its long-awaited Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, as part of a sweeping “major reset” aimed at stabilising the company and returning it to sustainable growth. The announcement sent shockwaves through the gaming industry and wiped a third off the French publisher’s share price.

Ubisoft, best known for blockbuster franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Just Dance, confirmed it has also closed two studios, delayed seven titles, and begun restructuring its global operations.

Prince of Persia Remake Axed

The cancellation of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake has stunned fans. Originally released in 2003, the game sold millions of copies and remains one of Ubisoft’s most beloved titles. Its remake had been repeatedly delayed, but its outright cancellation comes at a time when remakes and remasters have proven hugely successful across the industry.

In 2025 alone, updated versions of Super Mario Galaxy, Oblivion, and Metal Gear Solid 3 performed strongly, making Ubisoft’s decision to abandon Prince of Persia particularly surprising. Ubisoft has not disclosed all the cancelled titles, but confirmed that four were unannounced projects — three based on new intellectual property — alongside a mobile game.

Studios Closed, Teams Restructured

As part of the reset, Ubisoft has closed its studios in Stockholm, Sweden, and Halifax, Canada. The Stockholm team had been working on a new intellectual property, while the Halifax studio focused on mobile titles connected to Assassin’s Creed. Notably, Ubisoft Halifax’s closure follows shortly after the studio unionised earlier this year.

The company will also restructure three other studios globally. This marks Ubisoft’s second major restructuring in recent years, following job cuts across Europe in 2025 that included closing its Leamington office in the UK.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by For Honor Official (@forhonorgame)

A Risk-Averse Strategy Shift

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said the decisions, though difficult, were necessary to address rising development costs and an increasingly competitive market for AAA games.

“The triple-A industry has become persistently more selective and competitive,” Guillemot said, adding that the reset was designed to “create the conditions for a return to sustainable growth.”

Industry analysts agree the strategy reflects a move to reduce risk. Rather than investing heavily in new IP, Ubisoft is doubling down on proven franchises like Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six, which continue to generate reliable returns.

Focus on Live Service and Open Worlds

Going forward, Ubisoft will prioritise open-world adventure games and live service titles designed to generate recurring revenue. Its subsidiary Vantage Studios — formed after a €1.25bn investment from Tencent — will aim to turn Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six into “annual billionaire brands.”

While Guillemot acknowledged that big-budget games face delays — citing Grand Theft Auto VI being pushed to late 2026 — he argued that successful blockbusters now offer “more financial potential than ever.”

For fans, however, the loss of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake marks the end of a long and turbulent chapter — and a stark reminder of how unforgiving today’s gaming industry has become.

  • Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset Sands of Tims Assassin's Creed
  • Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset Sands of Tims Assassin's Creed

Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Gaming

Harry Styles Announces 2026 Tour With 30-Night New York Residency TOGETHER TOGETHER Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally

Harry Styles Announces 2026 Tour With 30-Night New York Residency
By January 23, 2026
Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset Sands of Tims Assassin's Creed

Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset
By January 23, 2026
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Renee Good ICE Shooting Donald Trump Minnesota

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Renee Good ICE Shooting
By January 23, 2026
Washington-Filmed ‘Train Dreams’ Earns Four Oscar Nominations in 2026 Denis Johnson Clint Bentley Netflix

Washington-Filmed ‘Train Dreams’ Earns Four Oscar Nominations in 2026
By January 23, 2026
Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor Jared Leto

Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor
By January 22, 2026
Jaden Smith Redefines Louboutin Men With a Radical, Red-Soaked Debut

Jaden Smith Redefines Louboutin Men With a Radical, Red-Soaked Debut
By January 22, 2026
Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor Jared Leto

Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor
By January 22, 2026
CPP Investment Board Faces Scrutiny Over $416M Stake in Elon Musk’s xAI

CPP Investment Board Faces Scrutiny Over $416M Stake in Elon Musk’s xAI
By January 22, 2026
Jim Beam Pauses Production at Its Main Kentucky Distillery Bourbon

Jim Beam Pauses Production at Its Main Kentucky Distillery
By January 22, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset Sands of Tims Assassin's Creed

Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset
By January 23, 2026
Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership Sony Bravia OLED Tvs

Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership
By January 22, 2026
Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Island map Build Recreation

Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Epstein Island Recreation
By January 22, 2026
X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out

X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out
By January 13, 2026
Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban

Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban
By January 13, 2026
Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations

Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations
By January 9, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos

Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos
By December 9, 2025
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains Jonathan Christ Gerlach Skulls

News

Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains
Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”

Golden Globes

Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”
Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective

Album Announcement

Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective
To Top
Loading...