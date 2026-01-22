Washington-Filmed ‘Train Dreams’ Earns Four Oscar Nominations in 2026

When the 2026 Academy Award nominations were announced, most of the spotlight landed far from the Pacific Northwest. But one film stood out as a rare local triumph. Train Dreams, a lyrical adaptation of Denis Johnson’s celebrated novella, has earned four Oscar nominations — bringing Washington state filmmaking into the global spotlight.

Directed by Clint Bentley, Train Dreams received nominations for Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Song, marking one of the strongest Oscar showings ever for a film so deeply rooted in Washington landscapes.

A Pacific Northwest Story, Filmed at Its Source

Based on Denis Johnson’s 2002 novella, Train Dreams is set in the early 20th century and follows the quiet, interior life of a railroad laborer navigating love, loss, and isolation in the American Northwest. Rather than recreating the region elsewhere, Bentley made a deliberate choice to film on location.

The production shot across Washington state, including Spokane, Snoqualmie, Tekoa, Metaline Falls, and Colville, with the story set near Bonners Ferry, Idaho. Bentley previously explained that authenticity was essential to the project, noting that the forests of the Pacific Northwest have a texture and atmosphere that simply can’t be replicated.

That commitment to place is now paying dividends, particularly in the film’s cinematography nomination, which celebrates the misty forests, rugged rail lines, and sweeping natural vistas that define the region.

Strong Performances and Critical Acclaim

Train Dreams stars Joel Edgerton in a restrained, deeply felt lead performance, supported by Felicity Jones and William H. Macy. The film has been widely praised for its quiet storytelling, visual poetry, and emotional depth — qualities that have helped it resonate with Academy voters.

Train Dreams’ Adapted Screenplay nomination highlights Clint Bentley’s sensitive translation of Denis Johnson’s spare prose to the screen, while the Original Song nod further underscores the film’s meditative tone and atmospheric power.

A Win for Washington Filmmaking

For Washington filmmakers and film advocates, Train Dreams represents more than awards recognition. It’s proof that stories grounded in regional identity can compete at the highest level of the film industry.

Though Washington is often overshadowed by California, New York, and international production hubs, Train Dreams demonstrates the cinematic potential of the Inland Northwest and the value of filming stories where they authentically belong.

Where to Watch and What’s Next

Train Dreams is currently streaming on Netflix and will also screen at Seattle’s Central Cinema from January 23 to January 28, offering local audiences a chance to see the Oscar-nominated film on the big screen.

The 2026 Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will air on Sunday, March 15. As awards season builds, Train Dreams stands as a rare hometown success story — one that brings Washington’s forests, railways, and quiet beauty to Hollywood’s biggest night.