Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in the First Trailer for Die My Love, Lynne Ramsay’s New Psychological Thriller

The first trailer for Die My Love, Jennifer Lawrence’s much-anticipated psychological thriller, has finally dropped—offering a harrowing first look at what critics are already calling one of the most “astonishing” performances of her career. Directed by acclaimed Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay (We Need to Talk About Kevin, You Were Never Really Here), Die My Love stars Jennifer Lawrence alongside Robert Pattinson, Sissy Spacek, and LaKeith Stanfield. The film follows a new mother spiraling into psychosis after the birth of her son, with Lawrence portraying Grace, a blocked writer whose mental state unravels amid the isolation of rural Montana.







Die My Love trailer teases a haunting descent into madness — from Jennifer Lawrence clawing at bathroom walls to screaming arguments with Robert Pattinson’s character, Jackson. The couple’s seemingly idyllic country life quickly transforms into a claustrophobic nightmare. “I’m stuck between wanting to do something and not wanting to do anything at all,” Jennifer Lawrence says in one of the film’s most chilling lines.

The film premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it received glowing reviews and a lengthy standing ovation. Time Magazine’s Stephanie Zacharek hailed Jennifer Lawrence’s performance as “career-best work,” adding, “It’s the kind of performance that connects so sympathetically with the bare idea of human suffering that it scares you a little.”

Vanity Fair’s Richard Lawson echoed the sentiment, describing Jeniffer Lawrence’s performance as “a comedic turn that manages convincing notes of devastation” — a delicate balance between heartbreak and dark humor that few actors could pull off.

Based on the 2012 novel by Argentine author Ariana Harwicz, Die My Love was adapted by Lynne Ramsay with screenwriters Enda Walsh and Alice Birch (Normal People, Lady Macbeth). The project reportedly came together after Martin Scorsese, who serves as executive producer, insisted Jennifer Lawrence play the lead role, having been deeply moved by the source material.

During a press conference at Cannes Film Festival, Jennifer Lawrence revealed she drew on her own postpartum experiences to shape her portrayal. “There’s an isolating quality to new motherhood that I related to deeply,” she shared. Lawrence, who was in the early stages of pregnancy while filming, has since welcomed her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, an art dealer.

For longtime fans, Die My Love also represents a dream pairing: Lawrence, the Oscar-winning star of The Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook, and Robert Pattinson, best known for The Batman and Twilight. The two former YA icons have now fully transitioned into complex, auteur-driven cinema — and their chemistry in the trailer suggests fireworks of a very different kind.

Die My Love will release in U.S. theaters on November 7 and in U.K. and Irish cinemas on November 14, distributed by MUBI.