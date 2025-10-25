Johnny Depp Returns to Hollywood Spotlight in Ti West’s “Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol”

Johnny Depp is preparing to step back into major studio filmmaking with a chilling twist on a timeless classic. The acclaimed actor is in final negotiations to star as Ebenezer Scrooge in Paramount Pictures’ new adaptation titled “Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol”. Helmed by horror filmmaker Ti West, the film promises an eerie and thrilling take on Charles Dickens’ beloved ghost story. A theatrical release is currently slated for November 13, 2026.

This fresh interpretation, written by Nathaniel Halpern and co-starring Andrea Riseborough, plunges deeper into the supernatural terror that haunts the miserly businessman. The studio calls it “a thrilling ghost story set in Charles Dickens’ London,” signaling a more intense, atmospheric journey through Scrooge’s reckoning with his past, present, and future.

The Comeback After Battles

The role marks Johnny Depp’s biggest Hollywood return since 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. His exit from that franchise and the prolonged legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard temporarily shifted his career toward independent cinema. Since then, Depp has appeared in European-led projects including Minamata and Jeanne du Barry.

His upcoming thriller Day Drinker, co-starring Penélope Cruz, will hit theaters in 2026. Meanwhile, Johnny Depp’s latest directorial effort Modì arrives in U.S. theaters this November, further signaling renewed industry momentum.

With Ebenezer Scrooge as his Hollywood comeback role, the parallels are impossible to ignore. A man forced to confront his demons and seek redemption feels tailor-made for the actor’s current narrative.

Horror Meets Holiday Magic

Ti West, known for the X, Pearl, and MaXXXine films, brings his horror sensibilities to Charles Dickens’ ghostly material. The crossover between seasonal spirit and psychological terror positions Ebenezer as a bold departure from the cozy holiday retellings audiences know well. Expect stylish dread, emotional intensity, and gothic London visuals captured for a blockbuster scale.

Andrea Riseborough’s involvement adds further dramatic weight, and the project has strong backing with Emma Watts producing and Paramount’s updated leadership sealing the deal after Skydance’s acquisition.

A Christmas Clash of Scrooges

Johnny Depp’s dark take is not the only Dickens adaptation in development. Director Robert Eggers is separately crafting a version at Warner Bros., with Willem Dafoe reportedly circling the Scrooge role. Hollywood is gearing up for a duel of ghosts, both aiming to redefine a story audiences have cherished for nearly two centuries.

With star power, horror craft, and cultural curiosity all aligned, “Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol” might become the most talked-about comeback event of the season when it hits theaters in 2026.