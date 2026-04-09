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‘Ketamine Queen’ Sentenced in Matthew Perry Case, Marking Shift in Drug Dealer Accountability

‘Ketamine Queen’ Sentenced in Matthew Perry Case, Marking Shift in Drug Dealer Accountability Jasveen Sangha Overdose Case Hollywood

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‘Ketamine Queen’ Sentenced in Matthew Perry Case, Marking Shift in Drug Dealer Accountability

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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A major development in the case surrounding Matthew Perry’s tragic death has captured global attention, as Jasveen Sangha, dubbed the “Ketamine Queen,” has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Jasveen Sangha, accused of running a high-volume drug trafficking operation catering to elite clients, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including distributing ketamine that contributed to Matthew Perry’s fatal overdose in October 2023. The beloved Friends star was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home, with the cause of death later confirmed as the acute effects of ketamine.

From Luxury Lifestyle to Prison Sentence

Prosecutors described Jasveen Sangha, aka Ketamine Queen, as a dealer driven not by necessity, but by “greed, glamor, and access.” Operating out of North Hollywood, she allegedly built a network supplying drugs to high-profile individuals while cultivating an exclusive image.

Her sentencing marks a dramatic fall from a life of luxury to years behind bars. Federal authorities argued that Sangha continued her operations even after becoming aware of the deadly consequences linked to her supply chain.

The court ultimately agreed with prosecutors, imposing a 180-month sentence, signaling a tougher stance on drug distribution cases involving fatalities.

A Broader Crackdown on Drug Networks

The case reflects a growing trend in U.S. law enforcement: holding drug suppliers directly accountable for overdose deaths. Former federal prosecutor E. Martin Estrada previously warned that dealers are now “on full notice” that their actions can lead to severe legal consequences.

This shift comes amid rising overdose deaths nationwide, prompting authorities to prioritize dismantling supply chains and prosecuting those responsible for distributing lethal substances.

Investigators in Matthew Perry’s case also uncovered a broader underground network involving medical professionals and intermediaries, highlighting the complexity of modern drug distribution systems.

Echoes of Past Celebrity Tragedies

Matthew Perry’s death is not an isolated incident. Similar cases involving high-profile figures have intensified scrutiny on drug suppliers. Rapper Mac Miller died in 2018 from a drug overdose, while actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in 2014 under similar circumstances.

In each instance, investigations extended beyond the victims to those who provided the substances. While not all cases have resulted in convictions, they have collectively shaped a more aggressive legal approach.

Legal experts argue that these high-visibility cases serve as a deterrent, sending a clear message to those operating in illegal drug markets.

Victims’ Families Demand Accountability

During sentencing, emotional statements from victims’ families underscored the human cost of the crisis. Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, addressed the court with a mix of grief and compassion, emphasizing the lasting impact of addiction and loss.

Prosecutors also referenced another overdose victim allegedly linked to Sangha, further strengthening their argument that her actions demonstrated a pattern of disregard for human life.

Despite defense claims that Jasveen Sangha had shown remorse and taken steps toward rehabilitation, the court prioritized accountability and deterrence in its ruling.

A Turning Point in the Drug Crisis?

The sentencing of the Ketamine Queen may represent a pivotal moment in how the justice system handles drug-related deaths. By imposing a significant prison term, authorities aim to deter similar operations and reinforce the risks faced by those distributing illegal substances.

For many, the case is both a cautionary tale and a call to action—highlighting the urgent need for accountability, awareness, and reform in addressing the ongoing drug crisis.

  • ‘Ketamine Queen’ Sentenced in Matthew Perry Case, Marking Shift in Drug Dealer Accountability Jasveen Sangha Overdose Case Hollywood
  • ‘Ketamine Queen’ Sentenced in Matthew Perry Case, Marking Shift in Drug Dealer Accountability Jasveen Sangha Overdose Case Hollywood

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