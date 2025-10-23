Connect with us

Elizabeth Olsen Says She'd 'Jump' at Chance to Return as Wanda Maximoff, But Only in Movies with Theatrical Releases

Elizabeth Olsen Says She’d ‘Jump’ at Chance to Return as Wanda Maximoff, But Only in Movies with Theatrical Releases

Elizabeth Olsen Says She’d ‘Jump’ at Chance to Return as Wanda Maximoff, But Only in Movies with Theatrical Releases

Elizabeth Olsen has made it clear — she’s in it for the magic of the big screen. In a recent interview, the WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star said she’s more interested in making films that premiere in theaters rather than those made solely for streaming platforms.

“If a movie is made independently and only sells to a streamer, then fine. But I don’t want to make something where that’s the end-all,” Elizabeth Olsen said. “I think it’s important for people to gather as a community, to see other humans, be together in a space. That’s why I like sports. It’s really powerful for people to come together for something they’re excited about.”

Her comments come at a time when Hollywood is still debating the balance between streaming releases and theatrical experiences. Elizabeth Olsen, who has been part of both worlds, seems firmly aligned with filmmakers who believe in the communal power of cinema.

Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch

On Wanda Maximoff’s Fate — and a Possible MCU Return

Of course, no Elizabeth Olsen interview is complete without the inevitable question: Will Wanda Maximoff return?

Elizabeth Olsen revealed she has “no idea” if her iconic character survived after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Wanda’s fate was left uncertain. But she made one thing clear — she’d love to step back into the Scarlet Witch’s shoes.

“It’s goofy. We’re grown people behaving like children on a playground,” Olsen laughed. “But it’s a character I’ve gotten to return to so many times over 10 years. It’s good to put her down and then I miss her and I want her back. I’d jump at the opportunity to be in her shoes again.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel)

Marvel Fans Fuel Speculation After Scarlet Witch Montage

Meanwhile, fans are already convinced that her comeback is imminent. After Marvel Studios posted a nostalgic Scarlet Witch montage across its social channels, speculation erupted online. Many interpreted the post as a tease that Olsen had signed a new contract.

Avengers: Doomsday Reportedly Rocked by Heated On-Set Feud Between Two Stars

The studio has remained silent, but given Wanda’s immense popularity — and Elizabeth Olsen’s own willingness to return — a comeback in Avengers: Doomsday (2026) or Secret Wars (2027) feels increasingly likely.

For Elizabeth Olsen, playing Wanda Maximoff hasn’t just been a creative joy — it’s also given her stability. “Working with Marvel gave me consistency, community, and financial security. It allowed me to make independent films and take risks,” she shared.

Whether or not the Scarlet Witch rises again in Phase 6, Elizabeth Olsen’s influence in both mainstream and independent cinema remains undeniable — a true testament to her belief in the power of storytelling, and the irreplaceable experience of the theater.

