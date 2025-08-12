Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Johnny Depp in Talks for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Comeback, Says Producer Jerry Bruckheimer

Johnny Depp in Talks for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Comeback, Says Producer Jerry Bruckheimer

Disney+

Johnny Depp in Talks for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Comeback, Says Producer Jerry Bruckheimer

Screen Plunge
Published on

The seas may be calling Captain Jack Sparrow once again. According to franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Johnny Depp could be on course to reprise his most famous role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, provided the right script lands on his desk.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed he has spoken to Johnny Depp about a possible return. “If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it,” Bruckheimer revealed. “It’s all about what’s on the page… We’re still working on a screenplay. We haven’t quite gotten there yet, but we’re close.”

Johnny Depp headlined all five Pirates films from 2003 to 2017, collectively grossing $4.5 billion worldwide. Two entries—2006’s Dead Man’s Chest and 2011’s On Stranger Tides—crossed the $1 billion mark, cementing the franchise as one of Disney’s most bankable series. However, Johnny Depp’s future in the role has been uncertain following high-profile legal battles, including his 2022 defamation trial against Amber Heard.



A Long Voyage to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

The journey to another Pirates film has been a drawn-out one. In 2020, Disney began developing two separate projects: a Margot Robbie-led reboot and a sixth installment of the original saga penned by Craig Mazin (The Last of Us) and Ted Elliott, who co-wrote the first four Pirates films. Margot Robbie later told Vanity Fair her female-led version was shelved, though Jerry Bruckheimer insists both movies still have a place in the franchise’s future.

In recent years, screenwriter Jeff Nathanson—who wrote Dead Men Tell No Tales—joined the project. Jerry Bruckheimer previously teased that Nathanson “cracked it” with a standout third act, though the first two acts still need polishing. Whether this script is connected to Craig Mazin’s “too weird” version that Disney surprisingly approved remains unclear.

Why Johnny Depp’s Return Matters

For many fans, Pirates of the Caribbean without Depp’s Jack Sparrow feels like a ship without a captain. Johnny Depp famously improvised much of Jack Sparrow’s eccentric persona, drawing inspiration from cartoon skunk Pepé Le Pew and Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards. Jerry Bruckheimer acknowledges Johnny Depp’s role in defining the character, saying: “He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page.”

The actor’s last major studio film role was 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Since then, Depp has been selective with projects, recently starring in the Lionsgate action-thriller Day Drinker as part of his Hollywood comeback.

While nothing is signed yet, Jerry Bruckheimer’s optimism—and the fan demand—suggest that Johnny Depp’s return could be just over the horizon. For Disney, securing Depp might be the key to reviving one of its most lucrative franchises, and for audiences, it could mean the long-awaited reunion with the swaggering, rum-loving pirate who redefined the modern swashbuckler.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Viewing Tips for Aug. 12–13 Despite Bright Moonlight

Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Viewing Tips for Aug. 12–13 Despite Bright Moonlight
By August 12, 2025
UFC’s $7.7B Paramount Deal Faces Political Pitfall: Dana White’s Trump Connection

UFC’s $7.7B Paramount Deal Faces Political Pitfall: Dana White’s Trump Connection
By August 12, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Announce Engagement After Nine-Year Romance

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Announce Engagement After Nine-Year Romance
By August 12, 2025
Tyler, the Creator Joins Chalamet in “Marty Supreme” – Trailer Drops Tomorrow

Tyler, the Creator Joins Chalamet in “Marty Supreme” – Trailer Drops Tomorrow
By August 13, 2025
Johnny Depp in Talks for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Comeback, Says Producer Jerry Bruckheimer

Johnny Depp in Talks for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Comeback, Says Producer Jerry Bruckheimer
By August 13, 2025
UFC’s $7.7B Paramount Deal Faces Political Pitfall: Dana White’s Trump Connection

UFC’s $7.7B Paramount Deal Faces Political Pitfall: Dana White’s Trump Connection
By August 12, 2025
Elon Musk’s xAI to Sue Apple Over App Store Rankings, Accusing Favoritism Toward OpenAI

Elon Musk’s xAI to Sue Apple Over App Store Rankings, Accusing Favoritism Toward OpenAI
By August 13, 2025
Sixfold Surge in Cyberattacks and $1B in Losses Put Global Semiconductor Industry on High Alert CloudSEK Report

Sixfold Surge in Cyberattacks and $1B in Losses Put Global Semiconductor Industry on High Alert
By August 12, 2025
Avalanche and Quboid Join Forces to Launch Blockchain-Based Loyalty Programs for Brands

Avalanche and Quboid Join Forces to Launch Blockchain-Based Loyalty Programs for Brands
By August 12, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Elon Musk’s xAI to Sue Apple Over App Store Rankings, Accusing Favoritism Toward OpenAI

Elon Musk’s xAI to Sue Apple Over App Store Rankings, Accusing Favoritism Toward OpenAI
By August 13, 2025
Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Viewing Tips for Aug. 12–13 Despite Bright Moonlight

Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Viewing Tips for Aug. 12–13 Despite Bright Moonlight
By August 12, 2025
Avalanche and Quboid Join Forces to Launch Blockchain-Based Loyalty Programs for Brands

Avalanche and Quboid Join Forces to Launch Blockchain-Based Loyalty Programs for Brands
By August 12, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators

Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators
By August 4, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle Justin Timberlake Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne Bella Hadid Alec Baldwin

Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle
By August 1, 2025
Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images

E! News

Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images
Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival Amazon Sony Prime Video

Amazon MGM

Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival
Elmo Breaks Silence After Antisemitic Hack on X: “Elmo Loves You” Elon Musk Donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Files

News

Elmo Breaks Silence After Antisemitic Hack on X: “Elmo Loves You”
To Top
Loading...