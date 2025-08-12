Johnny Depp in Talks for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Comeback, Says Producer Jerry Bruckheimer

The seas may be calling Captain Jack Sparrow once again. According to franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Johnny Depp could be on course to reprise his most famous role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, provided the right script lands on his desk.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed he has spoken to Johnny Depp about a possible return. “If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it,” Bruckheimer revealed. “It’s all about what’s on the page… We’re still working on a screenplay. We haven’t quite gotten there yet, but we’re close.”

Johnny Depp headlined all five Pirates films from 2003 to 2017, collectively grossing $4.5 billion worldwide. Two entries—2006’s Dead Man’s Chest and 2011’s On Stranger Tides—crossed the $1 billion mark, cementing the franchise as one of Disney’s most bankable series. However, Johnny Depp’s future in the role has been uncertain following high-profile legal battles, including his 2022 defamation trial against Amber Heard.







A Long Voyage to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

The journey to another Pirates film has been a drawn-out one. In 2020, Disney began developing two separate projects: a Margot Robbie-led reboot and a sixth installment of the original saga penned by Craig Mazin (The Last of Us) and Ted Elliott, who co-wrote the first four Pirates films. Margot Robbie later told Vanity Fair her female-led version was shelved, though Jerry Bruckheimer insists both movies still have a place in the franchise’s future.

In recent years, screenwriter Jeff Nathanson—who wrote Dead Men Tell No Tales—joined the project. Jerry Bruckheimer previously teased that Nathanson “cracked it” with a standout third act, though the first two acts still need polishing. Whether this script is connected to Craig Mazin’s “too weird” version that Disney surprisingly approved remains unclear.

Why Johnny Depp’s Return Matters

For many fans, Pirates of the Caribbean without Depp’s Jack Sparrow feels like a ship without a captain. Johnny Depp famously improvised much of Jack Sparrow’s eccentric persona, drawing inspiration from cartoon skunk Pepé Le Pew and Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards. Jerry Bruckheimer acknowledges Johnny Depp’s role in defining the character, saying: “He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page.”

The actor’s last major studio film role was 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Since then, Depp has been selective with projects, recently starring in the Lionsgate action-thriller Day Drinker as part of his Hollywood comeback.

While nothing is signed yet, Jerry Bruckheimer’s optimism—and the fan demand—suggest that Johnny Depp’s return could be just over the horizon. For Disney, securing Depp might be the key to reviving one of its most lucrative franchises, and for audiences, it could mean the long-awaited reunion with the swaggering, rum-loving pirate who redefined the modern swashbuckler.