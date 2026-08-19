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Paramount Settles Lawsuit Over Rihanna’s ‘Smurfs’ Song

Paramount Settles Lawsuit Over Rihanna’s ‘Smurfs’ Song ROMANS Copyright Music

Copyright

Paramount Settles Lawsuit Over Rihanna’s ‘Smurfs’ Song

Sound Plunge

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Paramount Pictures has quietly ended a legal battle surrounding Rihanna’s Smurfs movie song, reaching a confidential settlement with songwriter RØMANS after he accused the studio of using his work without permission or payment.

The dispute attracted attention because of an extraordinary allegation at the heart of the lawsuit: Paramount allegedly blamed Rihanna for financial frustrations surrounding the movie and then punished the songwriter by using his music without reaching a licensing agreement.

The settlement was disclosed in court filings Monday. Attorneys for both sides told the court they signed a confidential written settlement agreement that ended the case. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Rihanna was not accused of wrongdoing and was not a defendant in the lawsuit.

Rihanna Song Became the Center of Legal Fight

RØMANS, whose real name is Sam Roman, is a Grammy-nominated songwriter known for co-writing Lewis Capaldi’s global hit “Someone You Loved.” He has also worked with artists including Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Alicia Keys and Calvin Harris.

According to his lawsuit, Paramount approached him in 2022 about creating music for Smurfs. Roman claimed the studio specifically presented the project as an opportunity to write a song that would be performed by Rihanna and receive significant promotion alongside the movie.

He said he was also promised substantial backend royalties.

Roman alleged that the arrangement changed as the film’s release approached. Paramount reportedly told him that his song, “Anyone,” would not receive a commercial release.

That decision allegedly disrupted negotiations over compensation and licensing.

Then came the explosive part.

Songwriter Claims Paramount Used Music Anyway

Roman claimed Paramount ultimately released Smurfs with “Anyone” appearing in key scenes despite the absence of a completed agreement.

He accused the studio of using the song without authorization and without paying him. His lawsuit also claimed that another composition, “Always on the Outside,” performed by James Corden, was similarly used without his permission.

The allegations became even more sensational when Roman claimed Paramount attributed its frustration to Rihanna.

According to the lawsuit, the studio allegedly complained about money spent on Rihanna’s involvement and believed it had not received an appropriate return.

Roman’s attorneys characterized the alleged conduct as Paramount effectively “blam[ing] Rihanna” for the situation.

Those allegations were never adjudicated at trial. The settlement means the dispute has now ended without a public court ruling determining whether Roman’s claims were accurate.

Paramount Avoids Prolonged Copyright Battle

The settlement allows Paramount to close a potentially embarrassing copyright dispute without the details of a courtroom fight becoming public.

Neither Paramount nor Roman immediately commented after filing the settlement.

The case also adds another complication to the troubled history of the 2025 Smurfs movie.

The animated/live-action hybrid featured Rihanna as the voice of Smurfette and was positioned as a major family release. However, the film received largely negative reviews and struggled commercially.

Reports estimated that Smurfs ultimately cost Paramount tens of millions of dollars, adding context to the financial tensions alleged in Roman’s lawsuit.

What Happens to Rihanna Now?

For Rihanna, the legal dispute appears to be largely collateral.

The lawsuit did not accuse the singer of copyright infringement or misconduct, and she was not named as a party.

Instead, the controversy centered on Paramount’s alleged handling of music created for the movie.

The confidential settlement leaves one major question unanswered: How much did Paramount ultimately pay to make the lawsuit disappear?

That figure may never become public.

For now, however, the legal fight over Rihanna’s Smurfs song is officially over.

  • Paramount Settles Lawsuit Over Rihanna’s ‘Smurfs’ Song ROMANS Copyright Music
  • Paramount Settles Lawsuit Over Rihanna’s ‘Smurfs’ Song ROMANS Copyright Music

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