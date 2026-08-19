Paramount+ has confirmed that Taylor Sheridan is actively writing Landman Season 3, but the delayed production schedule could push Billy Bob Thornton’s return into late 2027.

After months of uncertainty, Landman fans finally have something concrete to celebrate.

Paramount+ has confirmed that Taylor Sheridan is actively writing Season 3 of the hit oil drama, ending speculation that the series may have been caught in the increasingly complicated production schedule surrounding Sheridan’s expanding television empire.

The catch? Viewers could still be waiting a long time to see Tommy Norris back in West Texas.

Jane Wiseman, Paramount+ executive vice president and head of originals, confirmed Taylor Sheridan is working on Landman while discussing the streaming service’s broader relationship with the prolific creator.

“Between Tulsa and Landman, which Taylor is writing right now,” Wiseman told Deadline, highlighting just how many Taylor Sheridan projects remain in development.

For fans, the most important message came afterward: “We have more Landman coming.”

‘Landman’ Season 3 Production Has Been Delayed

Landman was renewed for season 3 in December 2025, just weeks into Season 2. The renewal came after the show’s second-season premiere became Paramount+’s biggest original debut at the time.

But production has repeatedly slipped.

An anticipated May start to filming was pushed to August and then September. James Jordan, who plays Dale Bradley, recently indicated that filming is now expected to continue into the first quarter of 2027.

That timeline could create a significant gap between seasons.

If production begins in September and runs into early 2027, the 10-episode season will still require months of editing, visual effects, and post-production. As a result, a late-2027 Landman Season 3 premiere appears increasingly plausible, although Paramount+ has not announced an official release date.

Stephen Kay, who directed every episode of Season 2, is expected to return behind the camera.

Billy Bob Thornton Is Ready to Return

The delay hasn’t dampened anticipation among the cast.

Jordan previously revealed that Sheridan had already sent him the Season 3 script, describing the upcoming episodes as “crazy, wonderful, funny and wild.”

That suggests the story is moving forward creatively even as production remains stalled.

Season 2 ended with Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy Norris preparing to forge his own path after the escalating chaos surrounding the oil industry and his family.

Demi Moore’s Cami Miller was also left facing an increasingly dangerous future at M-Tex Oil, setting up another potentially explosive chapter.

Paramount+ Has Big Plans for Taylor Sheridan

The Landman delay is particularly interesting because Sheridan has become one of Paramount+’s most important creative assets.

His shows, including Yellowstone, Tulsa King and Landman, have helped build a massive audience for the streamer.

Landman Season 2 reportedly attracted 9.2 million views within its first two days, representing a huge increase over its first-season debut. The Season 2 finale reportedly reached 14.8 million views in its first 48 hours.

Those numbers explain why Paramount+ appears willing to wait for Sheridan’s next scripts rather than rush production.

The Sheridan Clock Is Ticking

However, a larger complication remains.

Taylor Sheridan is expected to move his future television operations toward NBCUniversal when his current Paramount relationship winds down in 2029. Paramount+ therefore has a limited window to expand the so-called “Taylorverse” before that transition.

Jane Wiseman made clear that the streamer intends to keep working with Sheridan and potentially develop additional projects before then.

For Landman viewers, however, the immediate takeaway is much simpler: Season 3 is alive, Sheridan is writing it, and Paramount+ wants more of it.

Now fans just have to survive the wait.