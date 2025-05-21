Connect with us

Avex Music Group and Hit Producer Elkan Launch Toibox: A New Era for Music Publishing

Elkan, the breakout producer behind global hits from Drake and Rihanna, has inked a worldwide publishing deal with Avex Music Group and launched a joint venture, Toibox by Elkan, aimed at shaping the future of songwriting and production.

This strategic partnership marks a major milestone in Elkan’s fast-rising career. As part of the deal, Avex will publish Elkan’s full catalogue, including his current and future works. In addition, Toibox, a new publishing entity created in collaboration with Avex, will serve as a launchpad for developing the next generation of global hitmakers.

Elkan’s recent work includes producing Drake’s chart-topping single Nokia and co-writing Rihanna’s Friend of Mine, a track from the upcoming Smurfs movie soundtrack. His creative range spans genres and continents, having also contributed to Lecrae’s Grammy Award-winning album Church Clothes 4 and collaborating with artists like Metro Boomin and Lil Baby.

“Elkan is without a doubt one of the most talented and successful new producers in music today,” said Brandon Silverstein, CEO of Avex Music Group and founder of S10 Entertainment. “We’re excited to build Toibox with Elkan and support his vision for the future.”



Born in Freetown, Sierra Leone,  Elkan discovered music production through FL Studio, introduced by an uncle. His early grind and self-made journey quickly caught the attention of major artists and executives, leading to a series of high-profile collaborations. Now signed as an artist to Atlantic Records, Elkan’s role is expanding beyond producing, as he steps into the world of publishing and talent development.

“Toibox is about the future,” said Elkan. “We’re not just making beats. We’re shaping what the next decade of music will sound like. I wake up every day with the same mission: making the world dance.”

Toibox has already signed two promising writer-producers, Kavin “Kavin” Smith and Luke “Cobali” Gobrial, with more to come. The company will work closely with Elkan’s longtime manager, Kasual Kas, business partner Kristina Mazzola, and a business team led by Gary Fuhrman of GF Capital and TAG Associates. Kwame Kandekore and the Kandekore Law team handle legal representation.

Drake’s “NOKIA” Hits One Million Units, Becomes First Rapper to Go Diamond in 2025

This announcement comes shortly after Avex Inc., the Tokyo-based entertainment giant, launched Avex Music Group in the U.S. by acquiring 100% of S10 Music Publishing’s catalogue and a majority stake in S10 Management. The formation of AMG represents a new chapter in global music business strategy, with Toibox serving as a flagship creative vehicle.

With Elkan at the helm, and hits for Drake, Rihanna, and others already under his belt, Toibox is positioning itself as a powerful force in the next wave of music publishing. The partnership is a clear signal that the future of music will be shaped by global voices, starting with Elkan’s.


