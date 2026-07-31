‘Clueless’ Sequel Series Starring Alicia Silverstone Lands at Paramount+ With Six-Episode Order

The sequel was originally developed at Peacock in 2025 before the project was discontinued in early 2026. Paramount+ has now revived the series, bringing the franchise back under the same corporate umbrella as the original 1995 film, which was released by Paramount Pictures.

More than three decades after Clueless became a defining teen comedy of the 1990s, Alicia Silverstone is officially returning as Cher Horowitz in a brand-new sequel series. Paramount+ has ordered six episodes of the project, giving fresh life to a revival that had previously stalled at another streaming platform.

The upcoming series will revisit Alicia Silverstone’s Cher’s world in the present day, introducing audiences to a new chapter in the life of one of pop culture’s most beloved characters. Production is expected to begin in Los Angeles in 2027, with the series also seeking California tax incentives to support filming in the city where the original movie was set.

Cher Faces Her Biggest Challenge Yet

Rather than revisiting Cher’s high school years, the sequel explores her life as an accomplished adult balancing career, family and motherhood.

According to the official premise, Cher has built a successful business and believes she has mastered parenting until her teenage daughter enters high school. Navigating modern adolescence quickly proves far more difficult than expected, leaving Cher feeling “clueless” once again as she attempts to guide her daughter through friendships, relationships and teenage drama.

The updated storyline aims to blend nostalgia with contemporary themes, allowing longtime fans to reconnect with Cher while introducing the iconic character to a new generation of viewers.

Project Finds a New Streaming Home

The sequel was originally developed at Peacock in 2025 before the project was discontinued in early 2026. Paramount+ has now revived the series, bringing the franchise back under the same corporate umbrella as the original 1995 film, which was released by Paramount Pictures.

The move also means the series will now be produced exclusively by CBS Studios, replacing the earlier co-production arrangement with Universal Television.

Industry observers see the decision as part of Paramount+’s broader strategy to expand programming aimed at female audiences following the Paramount-Skydance merger. The streaming platform has recently invested in several high-profile scripted dramas and limited series led by prominent female stars.

Original Creative Team Returns

The sequel brings together several key figures behind the original film. The series is written by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Jordan Weiss, who also serve as executive producers. Schwartz and Savage will produce through their Fake Empire banner.

Silverstone joins the production as an executive producer alongside Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the original Clueless, and producer Robert Lawrence.

Their involvement is expected to help preserve the humor, heart, and distinctive voice that made the original film a cultural phenomenon.

A Lasting Pop Culture Legacy

Released in 1995, Clueless became an instant box office success and remains one of the most influential teen comedies ever made.

Loosely inspired by Jane Austen’s classic novel Emma, the film transformed a Regency-era matchmaking story into a stylish Beverly Hills comedy that resonated with audiences around the world.

Cher Horowitz’s unforgettable fashion, witty one-liners and optimistic outlook helped shape 1990s pop culture, while phrases like “As if!” became part of everyday vocabulary.

The original cast featured Silverstone alongside Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Elisa Donovan, Breckin Meyer and Dan Hedaya.

Its enduring influence was further recognized when the film was added to the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, honoring its cultural and historical significance.

Will Familiar Faces Return?

Beyond Alicia Silverstone, Paramount+ has not announced additional casting.

Fans continue to speculate whether original cast members such as Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, Breckin Meyer, Dan Hedaya, Jeremy Sisto or Elisa Donovan could make guest appearances or reprise their roles.

The sequel also follows an earlier television adaptation of Clueless that aired between 1996 and 1999, although that series featured Rachel Blanchard as Cher instead of Silverstone.

Nostalgia Meets a New Generation

The revival arrives at a time when classic film franchises continue finding new audiences through streaming platforms. However, instead of retelling the original story, the new Clueless aims to explore how Cher’s trademark confidence, optimism and fashion-forward personality translate into adulthood and modern parenting.

By shifting the focus to family life while maintaining the charm and humor that made the original unforgettable, Paramount+ is betting that Cher Horowitz still has plenty to teach audiences about love, friendship and finding confidence even if she occasionally feels just a little “clueless.”