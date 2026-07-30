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Kanye West Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed by Former Assistant Lauren Pisciotta

Kanye West Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed by Former Assistant Lauren Pisciotta

E! News

Kanye West Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed by Former Assistant Lauren Pisciotta

The settlement concludes a legal dispute that began in June 2024, when Lauren Pisciotta filed a lawsuit accusing Kanye West of sexual harassment, wrongful termination and breach of contract related to her employment between 2021 and 2022.
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Rapper and fashion entrepreneur Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye, has settled with former personal assistant Lauren Pisciotta, bringing an end to a high-profile civil lawsuit that alleged sexual harassment, sexual assault and other workplace misconduct.

Court documents filed in Los Angeles indicate that both parties reached an unconditional settlement on July 23. Under the agreement, Lauren Pisciotta is expected to formally dismiss the lawsuit within 45 days. The financial or legal terms of the settlement have not been made public.

Lauren Pisciotta’s attorney confirmed that the matter has been resolved but declined to provide additional details.

Civil Case Ends Without Public Trial

The settlement concludes a legal dispute that began in June 2024, when Lauren Pisciotta filed a lawsuit accusing Kanye West of sexual harassment, wrongful termination and breach of contract related to her employment between 2021 and 2022.

The lawsuit later expanded through amended complaints, adding allegations of sexual assault, sexual battery and other claims involving alleged incidents that Pisciotta said occurred while she worked closely with West.

The settlement resolves the civil litigation before the case proceeded to trial. Importantly, the agreement does not constitute a judicial finding regarding the truth of the allegations, and no court has ruled on the merits of the claims.

Allegations Expanded Over Time

After the original complaint was filed, Pisciotta submitted multiple amended filings that included additional accusations.

Among the allegations were claims that West subjected her to unwanted physical contact, sexually explicit conduct and coercive behavior during her employment.

A later complaint also alleged that before she officially began working for West, she had been drugged and sexually assaulted during a studio session attended by Kanye West and music executive Sean Combs. According to the lawsuit, Lauren Pisciotta later concluded she had been assaulted after an alleged conversation with West regarding that evening.

Subsequent court filings included allegations of assault, sexual battery and oral rape, along with claims that West used his position of authority to pressure her into unwanted sexual conduct.

These allegations remained unproven in court before the settlement was reached.

West Consistently Denied the Claims

Throughout the legal proceedings, West denied all allegations through his representatives.

His legal team characterized the lawsuit as baseless, describing the claims as false, fabricated, and motivated by financial gain. Representatives also previously alleged that Pisciotta had attempted blackmail and extortion—assertions she has denied.

West’s spokesperson further maintained that Pisciotta was dismissed because she was not qualified for her role and rejected every allegation contained in the amended complaints.

The settlement does not include any publicly disclosed admission of wrongdoing by West.

One of Several Legal Challenges

The Lauren Pisciotta lawsuit is one of several employment-related legal disputes involving Kanye West and companies associated with his businesses in recent years.

Former employees have filed lawsuits alleging unpaid wages, hostile working environments and employment-related disputes connected to various ventures, including his Yeezy fashion brand and the now-closed Donda Academy.

Some of those cases have already been resolved through settlements, while others remain pending in court.

Earlier this year, another employment-related lawsuit involving construction work at one of West’s California properties concluded with a jury awarding damages to a former construction manager.

Career Continues Amid Legal Scrutiny

Despite ongoing legal controversies, West remains one of the most influential and polarizing figures in contemporary music and fashion.

The Grammy-winning artist has built a career spanning more than two decades with critically acclaimed albums including The College Dropout, Graduation, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Donda. Beyond music, he has attracted international attention for his Yeezy fashion ventures and a series of controversial public statements in recent years.

The latest settlement closes one of the most serious civil cases filed against the artist, although other legal matters involving West continue to move through the court system.

With the agreement now finalized, attention is likely to shift toward West’s remaining lawsuits and future business and music projects as the artist continues navigating legal and public scrutiny.

  • Kanye West Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed by Former Assistant Lauren Pisciotta
  • Kanye West Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed by Former Assistant Lauren Pisciotta

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