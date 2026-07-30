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VinFast Unveils Expanded EV Lineup and ‘Drive Worry Free’ Program at GIIAS 2026

VinFast Unveils Expanded EV Lineup and ‘Drive Worry Free’ Program at GIIAS 2026

Auto

VinFast Unveils Expanded EV Lineup and ‘Drive Worry Free’ Program at GIIAS 2026

A key highlight of VinFast’s exhibition is the launch of its “Drive Worry Free” proposition, a comprehensive ownership package built around five core pillars: Zero Operating Cost, Battery Peace of Mind, Ownership Confidence, Service Confidence and Business Confidence.

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Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has strengthened its push into Indonesia’s growing electric mobility market by unveiling an expanded lineup of electric vehicles and introducing a new customer-focused ownership initiative at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026.

Running from July 30 to August 9 at ICE BSD City in Tangerang, GIIAS 2026 serves as a major platform for the automaker to showcase its growing EV ecosystem, highlighting not only its latest vehicle offerings but also charging infrastructure, after-sales services, and customer support programs designed to simplify electric vehicle ownership.

VinFast introduces ‘Drive Worry Free’ ownership proposition

A key highlight of VinFast’s exhibition is the launch of its “Drive Worry Free” proposition, a comprehensive ownership package built around five core pillars: Zero Operating Cost, Battery Peace of Mind, Ownership Confidence, Service Confidence and Business Confidence.

The initiative aims to address many of the practical concerns associated with switching to electric vehicles by offering customers support throughout the ownership lifecycle from vehicle purchase to charging, maintenance, resale value and long-term operating costs.

According to VinFast Indonesia CEO Antonio Zara, the company is focused on delivering an integrated mobility ecosystem rather than simply selling vehicles.

He said consumers increasingly expect a complete ownership experience that combines electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, after-sales support and flexible mobility solutions under one brand.

Expanded electric vehicle lineup on display

Visitors at GIIAS 2026 can explore VinFast’s expanding range of electric vehicles designed to serve multiple customer segments.

The lineup includes the compact VF 3 mini SUV, the VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs, the new VF MPV 7 family vehicle, and the company’s Green mobility series comprising the Nerio Green, Herio Green and Limo Green models.

Several of these vehicles are also available for test drives, allowing potential buyers to experience their performance, comfort, driver assistance technologies and electric driving capabilities firsthand.

Exclusive promotions for GIIAS visitors

To encourage bookings during the exhibition, VinFast is offering several limited-time incentives.

Customers who reserve a VF 3 during GIIAS will receive a shopping voucher worth IDR 3 million. Buyers of the VF MPV 7 and Limo Green will receive vouchers valued at IDR 4 million, while customers purchasing the VF 6 or VF 7 will receive vouchers worth IDR 5 million.

In addition, customers placing reservations at the exhibition will be eligible to participate in a lucky draw featuring a range of prizes, subject to the company’s promotional terms and conditions.

Focus on long-term ownership value

Beyond exhibition offers, VinFast continues to strengthen its customer value proposition through several ownership benefits designed to reduce long-term costs and increase buyer confidence.

These programs include a resale value guarantee of up to 80%, complimentary charging across the V-GREEN charging network, two years of free battery subscription and a lifetime battery warranty for eligible customers.

The company believes these initiatives can help reduce concerns surrounding battery longevity, maintenance costs and vehicle depreciation—three key considerations for first-time EV buyers.

Building an integrated EV ecosystem

A dedicated V-GREEN zone at the exhibition highlights VinFast’s expanding charging infrastructure across Indonesia, where the company continues to grow its public charging network.

Visitors can also explore the Green Rental section, featuring the “Sewa Jadi Cuan” initiative. The program enables eligible vehicle owners to rent out their VinFast cars through the company’s official platform during periods when the vehicles are not in use, creating an additional income opportunity.

Company representatives are also available to advise visitors on financing options, maintenance packages, warranty coverage, battery subscription plans and resale value guarantees through partnerships with Indonesian financial institutions.

Expanding footprint in Indonesia

Since entering the Indonesian market just over two years ago, VinFast has steadily expanded its presence through investments in manufacturing, retail and charging infrastructure.

The company now operates more than 40 dealer showrooms across the country and plans to add over 150 additional retail locations over the coming years.

Its broader ecosystem also includes a local assembly facility, an expanding after-sales network, V-GREEN charging infrastructure and mobility services designed to accelerate electric vehicle adoption.

As Indonesia continues encouraging cleaner transportation through supportive government policies and growing consumer interest in electric mobility, VinFast is positioning itself as a long-term player by combining product expansion with customer-centric ownership solutions.

With its enhanced vehicle lineup, integrated mobility ecosystem and new “Drive Worry Free” initiative, the company hopes to make the transition to electric vehicles more accessible and convenient for Indonesian consumers while strengthening its competitive position in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing EV markets.

  • VinFast Unveils Expanded EV Lineup and ‘Drive Worry Free’ Program at GIIAS 2026
  • VinFast Unveils Expanded EV Lineup and ‘Drive Worry Free’ Program at GIIAS 2026

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