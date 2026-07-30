Ramayana Trailer Unveils Ranbir Kapoor vs Yash in a Grand Mythological Spectacle Ahead of Diwali 2026 Release

The first full trailer for Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana has finally been unveiled, offering audiences their most comprehensive look yet at one of the most ambitious Indian film projects ever mounted. Debuting during San Diego Comic-Con, the trailer introduces Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as the formidable demon king Ravana, setting the stage for a visually spectacular retelling of one of India’s most revered epics.

Designed as a two-part cinematic event, Ramayana is scheduled to begin its worldwide theatrical journey this Diwali in November 2026, with the concluding chapter arriving during Diwali 2027. Both installments have been filmed for IMAX, underscoring the filmmakers’ ambition to create a large-scale theatrical experience for global audiences.

Trailer Revisits One of India’s Greatest Epics

Inspired by the ancient Hindu epic, the trailer follows the early journey of Prince Rama, the eldest son of King Dasharatha, who willingly accepts a 14-year exile to honour his father’s promise. Accompanied by his devoted wife Sita, portrayed by Sai Pallavi, and his loyal brother Lakshmana, played by Ravi Dubey, Rama embarks on a life away from the comforts of Ayodhya.

The narrative gradually shifts from peaceful exile to looming conflict. Ravana’s sister Surpanakha, portrayed by Rakul Preet Singh, becomes infatuated with Rama, triggering a sequence of events that ultimately leads to her humiliation. Seeking revenge, Ravana kidnaps Sita, setting the foundation for one of mythology’s greatest battles between righteousness and evil.

The trailer concludes with sweeping visuals of massive armies, mythical creatures, celestial weapons and large-scale war sequences, culminating in Rama’s vow to rescue Sita and defeat Ravana.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash Headline a Star-Studded Cast

The film brings together an impressive ensemble featuring:

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

Yash as Ravana

Sai Pallavi as Sita

Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana

Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha

Arun Govil as King Dasharatha

The pairing of Kapoor and Yash has generated enormous anticipation since the project was first announced. While Kapoor portrays the calm, compassionate and disciplined Rama, Yash presents Ravana as a commanding and powerful antagonist, creating one of the most anticipated on-screen rivalries in recent Indian cinema.

One of India’s Biggest Film Productions

Industry reports estimate the combined budget for both Ramayana films at approximately $500 million, making it among the costliest Indian film productions ever undertaken.

The project is backed by Prime Focus Studios, headed by Namit Malhotra, alongside Monster Mind Creations, the production banner founded by Yash. The collaboration combines Indian storytelling with international filmmaking expertise, aiming to deliver a cinematic experience capable of appealing to audiences worldwide.

The visual effects are being handled by DNEG, the Oscar-winning VFX studio renowned for its work on Hollywood blockbusters including Dune, Interstellar and Inception. The trailer showcases detailed digital environments, large-scale battlefields, realistic creature designs and elaborate fantasy landscapes that signal the production’s global ambitions.

Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman Unite for the Soundtrack

Adding further prestige to the project is the musical collaboration between Academy Award-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

Zimmer, known for iconic scores in films such as The Dark Knight, Gladiator and Dune, joins forces with Rahman, whose acclaimed body of work includes Slumdog Millionaire, Roja and Lagaan. Their partnership is expected to blend orchestral grandeur with Indian musical traditions, creating a distinctive soundscape for the mythological epic.

The trailer’s background score already hints at an emotionally charged musical identity, combining powerful orchestral arrangements with traditional Indian instrumentation.

Comic-Con Launch Signals Global Strategy

The trailer’s premiere at San Diego Comic-Con reflects the filmmakers’ strategy of positioning Ramayana as a global cinematic event rather than a regional release. During the presentation, director Nitesh Tiwari joined actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, along with producer Namit Malhotra, to discuss the scale and vision behind adapting one of the world’s oldest and most influential literary works.

Sony Pictures will distribute the film internationally outside India, while Dharma Productions will oversee domestic distribution, giving the project an extensive worldwide release across multiple languages.

Diwali Release Mirrors the Epic’s Legacy

The decision to release the films during Diwali carries deep symbolic significance.

The festival commemorates Lord Rama’s victorious return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and completing his years of exile. According to tradition, citizens illuminated the kingdom with rows of lamps to celebrate his homecoming—a story that continues to define the spirit of Diwali across generations.

By aligning both installments with the festival, the filmmakers aim to connect the cinematic release with the cultural and spiritual importance of the epic itself.

A Landmark Moment for Indian Cinema

With its international production values, expansive visual effects, celebrated creative team and globally recognised cast, Ramayana is positioning itself as one of the defining Indian cinematic events of the decade.

The trailer suggests that the film will combine faithful storytelling with cutting-edge technology, introducing one of India’s most treasured epics to a worldwide audience while delivering the scale expected from modern blockbuster filmmaking.

As anticipation builds toward its Diwali 2026 premiere, Ramayana has already established itself as one of the year’s most closely watched releases, promising a grand retelling of the timeless battle between good and evil on an unprecedented cinematic canvas.