MAGA War: Alex Jones Calls for Trump’s Impeachment Over Iran Conflict

Alex Jones was among the earliest high-profile media personalities to support Trump’s rise in national politics, giving the future president a platform during the 2016 election campaign and remaining a vocal supporter for years.

Conservative commentator and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has called for Donald Trump to face impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment, arguing that the administration’s handling of the ongoing conflict with Iran has exceeded constitutional limits and intensified divisions within the president’s political base.

Speaking during a livestream on the social media platform X, Alex Jones described the situation as “out of control” and urged Congress to reassert its authority over military action, claiming lawmakers should determine whether the United States formally enters a war.

His remarks mark one of the strongest public criticisms of Trump by a longtime political ally and reflect growing debate among some conservative voices over U.S. involvement in the Middle East.

Jones Raises Concerns Over War Powers

During the broadcast, Jones argued that Congress, not the president alone, should authorize military action under the War Powers Resolution, a federal law intended to limit unilateral military engagement by the executive branch.

He claimed repeated efforts to bring war powers legislation before Congress had not resulted in formal authorization despite the expanding conflict involving Iran.

Alex Jones also alleged that the administration was preparing for a military draft, though no official announcement confirming the reinstatement of compulsory military service has been made.

Calling for decisive political action, he said Congress should consider impeachment, invoke the 25th Amendment or pursue other constitutional measures to address what he described as an escalating crisis.

Criticism Extends to Defense Spending Bill

Jones also criticized Trump’s support for the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2027, arguing that the legislation contributes funding connected to military operations without a separate congressional declaration of war.

The annual defense bill authorizes funding for the U.S. military and national security programs. While it has cleared the House of Representatives, critics have questioned whether ongoing military operations require additional congressional approval under existing constitutional and statutory provisions.

Some lawmakers have similarly argued that continued military action without explicit authorization raises legal questions regarding presidential war powers, while others maintain the administration is acting within its constitutional authority.

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Growing Divisions Inside the Conservative Movement

Alex Jones was among the earliest high-profile media personalities to support Trump’s rise in national politics, giving the future president a platform during the 2016 election campaign and remaining a vocal supporter for years.

However, disagreements over foreign policy have increasingly strained that relationship.

In recent months, Jones has repeatedly criticized the administration’s posture toward Iran, warning that a broader military conflict could have significant economic and geopolitical consequences.

During his latest broadcast, he argued that an expanded conflict would increase government power, restrict civil liberties and impose high costs on both the U.S. economy and military personnel.

Those comments represent a notable departure from his earlier support for the president and highlight divisions within segments of the broader “America First” coalition over foreign intervention.

White House and Political Context

Earlier this year, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration had not ruled out various options related to military personnel requirements as tensions with Iran intensified. However, the administration has not announced plans to reinstate a military draft.

Meanwhile, debates over presidential authority have continued on Capitol Hill, with lawmakers from both major parties questioning different aspects of U.S. military engagement overseas.

Earlier in 2026, some Democratic lawmakers floated discussions about the 25th Amendment over Trump’s handling of the Iran conflict, although no formal action advanced.

Jones now argues that such constitutional mechanisms deserve renewed consideration, though his position differs sharply from many Republican lawmakers who continue to support the president’s national security policies.

A Polarizing Figure Remains in the Spotlight

Jones remains one of the most controversial figures in American media. He has faced widespread criticism and significant legal consequences for promoting false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, leading to judgments exceeding $1 billion in favor of victims’ families.

Despite those legal battles and the bankruptcy proceedings involving InfoWars, Jones continues to command a substantial online audience, making his criticism of Trump particularly noteworthy within conservative political circles.

Whether his comments influence broader Republican opinion remains uncertain, but they underscore the growing debate within parts of the MAGA movement over U.S. foreign policy and the constitutional limits of presidential military authority.