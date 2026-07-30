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BTS Boycott 2027 Grammys Over New Asian Pop Category and Equality

BTS Boycott 2027 Grammys Over New Asian Pop Category and Equality ARIRANG Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason

Grammy Awards

BTS Boycott 2027 Grammys Over New Asian Pop Category and Equality

The controversy stems from the Recording Academy’s announcement in June introducing the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category for the 2027 ceremony. This risks placing Asian artists outside mainstream competition instead of integrating them into the industry’s highest-profile awards.
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Global K-pop sensation BTS has announced it will not submit any of its music for consideration at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, marking the first time the seven-member group has voluntarily opted out of the awards process.

The decision comes in response to the Recording Academy’s newly introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, which BTS says risks dividing artists by geography and language rather than evaluating music on equal footing.

The move has sparked widespread discussion across the international music industry, with fans, artists and industry observers debating whether region-specific categories promote inclusion or reinforce separation.

BTS Explains Why It Is Skipping the Grammys

Each member of BTS – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook shared an identical statement through their Instagram accounts announcing the group’s decision.

The statement emphasized that the band wants its work to compete without being defined by regional identity.

“We have decided not to submit for Grammy consideration this year. We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language,” the group wrote while thanking its global fanbase, known as ARMY, for its continued support.

The boycott represents a significant moment for BTS, which has previously earned multiple Grammy nominations but has yet to secure its first Grammy win.

New Grammy Category Triggers Debate

The controversy stems from the Recording Academy’s announcement in June introducing the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category for the 2027 ceremony.

According to the Academy, the award is designed to recognize outstanding pop performances originating from or widely recognized across Asian markets, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop, with meaningful use of one or more Asian languages.

Supporters argue the category acknowledges the explosive growth and cultural influence of Asian pop music worldwide.

Critics, however, believe creating a separate category risks placing Asian artists outside mainstream competition instead of integrating them into the industry’s highest-profile awards.

BTS appears to align with the latter view, saying music should transcend national or linguistic boundaries.

Recording Academy Responds

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. expressed disappointment over BTS’ decision while stressing that the new award was never intended to isolate Asian artists.

In a public statement, Harvey Mason said the category was created to celebrate the diversity and artistic excellence of Asian pop music and expand recognition rather than limit opportunities.

He also clarified that submitting recordings to genre-specific categories does not prevent artists from competing in the prestigious General Field awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

According to Mason, artists remain eligible for both genre and general categories simultaneously.

He added that the Recording Academy remains committed to listening to the global music community as its awards continue evolving.

BTS Continues Record-Breaking Comeback

The Grammy decision arrives during one of BTS’ strongest commercial periods.

The group’s comeback album ARIRANG, released after members completed their mandatory military service, debuted to major global success.

The album topped the Billboard 200 chart for two consecutive weeks, becoming the first K-pop release to achieve that milestone and reinforcing BTS’ position as one of the world’s biggest music acts.

Demand for the accompanying world tour has also remained exceptionally strong. Presale tickets for concerts in South Korea sold out almost immediately, while shows across North America and Europe were reportedly fully booked within hours.

The group is managed by HYBE through its label Big Hit Music.

Growing List of Grammy Boycotts

BTS joins a notable list of internationally acclaimed artists who have publicly distanced themselves from the Grammy Awards over concerns about representation or the awards process.

Artists including Drake, The Weeknd, and Jay-Z have previously criticized the Recording Academy or declined participation following disputes over nominations and recognition.

Unlike those previous protests, however, BTS’ decision specifically centers on how global artists are categorized rather than nomination outcomes.

Industry Watches for Broader Impact

The boycott could influence broader conversations about how international music is recognised as streaming platforms continue breaking down geographic barriers.

With K-pop enjoying unprecedented worldwide popularity, industry analysts say the Recording Academy may face increasing pressure to balance greater representation with equal treatment across its awards system.

Whether other Asian artists follow BTS’ lead remains to be seen, but the group’s decision has already placed renewed attention on how global music institutions adapt to an increasingly borderless entertainment landscape.

As anticipation builds for the 2027 Grammy Awards, the absence of one of the world’s most influential music groups is likely to remain one of the ceremony’s defining storylines.

  • BTS Boycott 2027 Grammys Over New Asian Pop Category and Equality ARIRANG Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason
  • BTS Boycott 2027 Grammys Over New Asian Pop Category and Equality ARIRANG Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason

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