Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Screen Plunge
Nearly 16 years after the release of the critically acclaimed The Social Network, Oscar-winning writer-director Aaron Sorkin is returning to the world of tech drama with a follow-up officially titled The Social Reckoning. Sony Pictures announced Friday that the film will premiere on October 9, 2026, with production slated to begin next month.

The Social Reckoning is described as a “companion piece” to the 2010 film, picking up nearly two decades after Facebook’s meteoric rise. The story centers on the real-life whistleblower Frances Haugen, played by Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), who exposes the platform’s harmful societal effects. Joining her is Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), portraying Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, whose investigative reporting formed the basis of the 2021 Facebook Files. The series of exposés revealed that Facebook knowingly contributed to teen mental health crises and spread misinformation that fueled political and social unrest globally.



Oscar nominee Jeremy Strong (Succession, The Apprentice) will step into the shoes of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, while Emmy and Grammy nominee Bill Burr (The King of Staten Island, Old Dads) rounds out the ensemble cast. Sorkin will write, direct, and produce alongside Todd Black, Peter Rice, and Stuart Besser.

The Social Network Sequel - The Social Reckoning Cast

The Social Network Sequel – The Social Reckoning Cast

“The Social Reckoning” promises to tackle the ethical and societal challenges of social media in the modern age, contrasting sharply with the origin story of the platform explored in The Social Network. While the 2010 film dramatized Zuckerberg’s creation of Facebook and its early corporate maneuvers, the sequel shifts the lens to accountability, transparency, and the real-world consequences of tech innovation unchecked by regulation.

Whistleblower accuses Facebook of prioritizing own profits over public safety

Fans of Sorkin’s signature fast-paced dialogue and sharp character-driven storytelling can expect the same meticulous attention to detail that earned The Social Network eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. Sorkin won Best Adapted Screenplay for the original, which was based loosely on Ben Mezrich’s The Accidental Billionaires.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sony Pictures (@sonypictures)

The casting of Madison and White highlights Sorkin’s commitment to blending rising talent with established stars to navigate this modern-day tech thriller. By dramatizing the revelations of the Facebook Files, the film is poised to provoke conversations about social media’s role in shaping society, much like its predecessor did for tech entrepreneurship and the culture surrounding Silicon Valley.

Sony Pictures has yet to release a trailer, but anticipation is building for a sequel that combines Sorkin’s sharp storytelling with one of the most high-stakes contemporary tech scandals. The Social Reckoning will hit theaters October 9, 2026, and will likely reignite debates on accountability, corporate ethics, and the power of digital platforms in the 21st century.

Loading...