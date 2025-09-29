Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

More in Sequels and Reboots
Sequels and Reboots
Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly in Talks for Michael Mann’s ‘Heat 2’ as Budget Questions Loom
Nearly 30 years after Michael Mann’s 1995 crime masterpiece Heat, a sequel is finally taking shape...
Book Adaptation
Hannibal Season 4 Update: Bryan Fuller Teases Return 10 Years After Cancellation
NBC’s Hannibal, which aired from 2013 to 2015, became a global phenomenon despite its short run....
Apple TV+
Apple CEO Confirms Talks of F1: The Movie Sequel After Brad Pitt’s Box Office Smash
Fresh off the roaring success of F1: The Movie, Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that...
Sci-Fi
James Cameron Confirms He’s Writing a New Terminator Movie — But Faces a Sci-Fi Problem
Nearly four decades after redefining science fiction with The Terminator (1984), legendary filmmaker James Cameron has...
Game Adaptation
50 Cent Drops Epic Training Video as Balrog in Upcoming Street Fighter Movie
Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent is stepping into the ring—this time as Balrog in the highly...
Animation
Mario Goes Galactic: Super Mario Galaxy Movie Announced as 2026 Sequel
Beyond Mario, Nintendo is widening its cinematic footprint. The company has teamed up with Sony Pictures...
Sequels and Reboots
Bend It Like Beckham Sequel Confirmed After 23 Years — Gurinder Chadha Brings Back the Iconic Story
Twenty-three years after it broke boundaries and won hearts around the world, Gurinder Chadha has officially...
Lionsgate
Mel Gibson Splits Passion of the Christ Sequel Into Two Films, Sets 2027 Release Dates
Two decades after The Passion of the Christ shocked Hollywood with its staggering box office success,...
Netflix
Netflix Star Noah Centineo to Play Young John Rambo in Upcoming Prequel
The legendary Rambo franchise is officially getting an origin story — and it’s not who you...
Disney+
Johnny Depp in Talks for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Comeback, Says Producer Jerry Bruckheimer
The seas may be calling Captain Jack Sparrow once again. According to franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer,...