Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Resurrected Carrie Bradshaw

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Resurrected Carrie Bradshaw And Just Like That Season 3

HBO

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Resurrected Carrie Bradshaw

Screen Plunge
Published on

Fashion’s favorite fictional columnist is back, and so is her most iconic hairstyle. At a photo call for the upcoming And Just Like That Season 3, Sarah Jessica Parker stunned fans and fashion watchers alike by stepping out with the unmistakable Carrie Bradshaw curls that helped define a television era.

The red carpet moment marked a rare—and instantly viral—throwback for Sarah Jessica Parker, who usually sports a more refined beach wave or straightened look in her public appearances. But on Wednesday night, it was clear: Carrie had arrived.

A Hair Moment for the Ages

Sarah Jessica Parker continues to rewrite the rules of red carpet glamour. Known for her effortless elegance, short nails, and tailored yet whimsical fashion, Sarah Jessica Parker has always walked the line between real-life style icon and her on-screen alter ego. But it’s those bouncy, voluminous, slightly chaotic curls that scream Carrie Bradshaw—and last night, they made a long-awaited comeback.

With her signature blonde locks parted to the side and cascading into big, undone spirals near her ears, SJP gave fans the ultimate nostalgic moment. Complemented by silver eyeshadow and a flowy statement skirt, the whole look channeled the romantic, slightly reckless energy of the original Sex and the City character.



Carrie Curls: A New York Fashion Staple

Fans of Sex and the City know Carrie’s curls weren’t just a beauty choice but a personality statement. They captured her spontaneity, her independence, and her refusal to conform. As show stylist Mandy Lyons once told Vogue, “There’s always something about Carrie—she’s always a little undone… It always has a messy look to it; there’s always flyaways.”

Hairstylist Sacha Quarles, who worked on the early seasons, revealed that he used a mix of curling iron sizes to create that signature multidimensional texture—never too polished, always just wild enough. On Wednesday, SJP brought that energy roaring back.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Max (@streamonmax)

Social Media Reacts: “Carrie Is Back!”

Within hours, photos of Sarah Jessica Parker’s look began trending across Instagram, X, and TikTok, with fans declaring, “The curls are back and better than ever!” and “It’s giving 1999 Carrie in the best way.” The buzz is not just about nostalgia—it’s a celebration of timeless style that resonates across generations.

Want to channel your inner Carrie? The key is in the mix—use multiple barrel sizes to avoid uniform curls, embrace flyaways, and skip the brush. The look is about being perfectly imperfect. And don’t forget: confidence is the ultimate accessory.

‘And Just Like That’ Season 3 Returns With Flair

With Season 3 of And Just Like That on the horizon, Sarah Jessica Parker’s hair throwback is a clever nod to the show’s roots and a teaser of what’s to come. The HBO Max hit has been a polarizing but powerful continuation of the Sex and the City legacy, and this style moment reminds fans why they fell in love with Carrie in the first place.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Spain Orders Airbnb to Remove 66,000 Listings Amid Housing Crisis and Tourist Tensions

Spain Orders Airbnb to Remove 66,000 Listings Amid Housing Crisis and Tourist Tensions
By May 23, 2025
Megan Fox Slams the Patriarchy and Confirms Unplanned Baby With Machine Gun Kelly Amid Final Split MGK

Megan Fox Slams the Patriarchy and Confirms Unplanned Baby With Machine Gun Kelly Amid Final Split
By May 23, 2025
Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup io Could Change the Future of AI Forever Sam Altman Apple Meta Google

Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup Could Change the Future of AI Forever
By May 22, 2025
Sarah Jessica Parker Just Resurrected Carrie Bradshaw And Just Like That Season 3

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Resurrected Carrie Bradshaw
By May 23, 2025
MGK Drops “Cliché” Music Video Featuring Pop-Punk Vibes, Tight Choreography, and a Surreal Bob Dylan Cameo Backstory Machine Gun Kelly Music Video

MGK Drops “Cliché” Music Video Featuring Pop-Punk Vibes, Tight Choreography, and a Surreal Bob Dylan Cameo Backstory
By May 23, 2025
Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Remake Is a $100M Nostalgia Fail — What Happened to the Magic?

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Remake Is a $100M Nostalgia Fail — What Happened to the Magic?
By May 23, 2025
Continental Coffee Launches Lemon Iced Tea Premix, Taps Into India’s Growing Beverage Market

Continental Coffee Launches Lemon Iced Tea Premix, Taps Into India’s Growing Beverage Market
By May 23, 2025
Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode

Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode
By May 23, 2025
Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup io Could Change the Future of AI Forever Sam Altman Apple Meta Google

Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup Could Change the Future of AI Forever
By May 22, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode

Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode
By May 23, 2025
Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup io Could Change the Future of AI Forever Sam Altman Apple Meta Google

Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup Could Change the Future of AI Forever
By May 22, 2025
Fortnite’s Mandalorian Warrior Skin Is a Game-Changer for Star Wars Fans and Customization Junkies

Fortnite’s Mandalorian Warrior Skin Is a Game-Changer for Star Wars Fans and Customization Junkies
By May 22, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”

Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”
By May 21, 2025
Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat Apollo Hospitals Ahemdabad

Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat
By May 16, 2025
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
Cardinal Timothy Dolan: The American Face in the Conversation for the Next Trump Pope Conclave Pope Francis Donald Trump

News

From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead
‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale

DC Comics

‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale
To Top
Loading...