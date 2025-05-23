Sarah Jessica Parker Just Resurrected Carrie Bradshaw

Fashion’s favorite fictional columnist is back, and so is her most iconic hairstyle. At a photo call for the upcoming And Just Like That Season 3, Sarah Jessica Parker stunned fans and fashion watchers alike by stepping out with the unmistakable Carrie Bradshaw curls that helped define a television era.

The red carpet moment marked a rare—and instantly viral—throwback for Sarah Jessica Parker, who usually sports a more refined beach wave or straightened look in her public appearances. But on Wednesday night, it was clear: Carrie had arrived.

A Hair Moment for the Ages

Sarah Jessica Parker continues to rewrite the rules of red carpet glamour. Known for her effortless elegance, short nails, and tailored yet whimsical fashion, Sarah Jessica Parker has always walked the line between real-life style icon and her on-screen alter ego. But it’s those bouncy, voluminous, slightly chaotic curls that scream Carrie Bradshaw—and last night, they made a long-awaited comeback.

With her signature blonde locks parted to the side and cascading into big, undone spirals near her ears, SJP gave fans the ultimate nostalgic moment. Complemented by silver eyeshadow and a flowy statement skirt, the whole look channeled the romantic, slightly reckless energy of the original Sex and the City character.







Carrie Curls: A New York Fashion Staple

Fans of Sex and the City know Carrie’s curls weren’t just a beauty choice but a personality statement. They captured her spontaneity, her independence, and her refusal to conform. As show stylist Mandy Lyons once told Vogue, “There’s always something about Carrie—she’s always a little undone… It always has a messy look to it; there’s always flyaways.”

Hairstylist Sacha Quarles, who worked on the early seasons, revealed that he used a mix of curling iron sizes to create that signature multidimensional texture—never too polished, always just wild enough. On Wednesday, SJP brought that energy roaring back.

Social Media Reacts: “Carrie Is Back!”

Within hours, photos of Sarah Jessica Parker’s look began trending across Instagram, X, and TikTok, with fans declaring, “The curls are back and better than ever!” and “It’s giving 1999 Carrie in the best way.” The buzz is not just about nostalgia—it’s a celebration of timeless style that resonates across generations.

Want to channel your inner Carrie? The key is in the mix—use multiple barrel sizes to avoid uniform curls, embrace flyaways, and skip the brush. The look is about being perfectly imperfect. And don’t forget: confidence is the ultimate accessory.

‘And Just Like That’ Season 3 Returns With Flair

With Season 3 of And Just Like That on the horizon, Sarah Jessica Parker’s hair throwback is a clever nod to the show’s roots and a teaser of what’s to come. The HBO Max hit has been a polarizing but powerful continuation of the Sex and the City legacy, and this style moment reminds fans why they fell in love with Carrie in the first place.