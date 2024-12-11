Sonu Nigam Appeals to Politicians: ‘Respect Artists and Art’

Renowned singer Sonu Nigam, celebrated for hits like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Deewana, has made a heartfelt appeal to Indian politicians to avoid attending cultural performances if they cannot stay for the entire event. His comments came in the wake of an incident at the Rising Rajasthan event, where several political dignitaries, including the Rajasthan CM, left his concert midway.

In a video shared on Instagram, Sonu Nigam addressed the incident, expressing disappointment over the lack of respect shown towards artists and their craft. Speaking in Hindi, he highlighted the significance of the event, which brought together delegates from around the world to celebrate Rajasthan’s culture and heritage.

“Delegates came from all over the world to enhance the pride of Rajasthan,” he said. He noted the presence of prominent figures, including the Chief Minister, youth minister, and sports minister, but lamented that they left midway through the performance. “As soon as they left, all the delegates also left,” he observed.

An Insult to Art

Sonu Nigam did not hesitate to emphasize the gravity of such actions. “If you do not respect your artists, then what will people outside do?” he asked, drawing attention to the broader implications of undermining cultural performances. He likened the act of leaving midway by Rajasthan CM and other ministers and politicians to an insult to Sarasvati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, and art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

The singer’s message was clear: “If you have to leave, then do not come. Or leave before the show starts. Leaving in the middle of an artist’s performance is very disrespectful.”

Sonu Nigam reiterated his plea in the video caption, addressing all Indian politicians. “Kindly don’t attend any performance of any artist if you have to leave midway abruptly. This disrespects art and artistes and Maa Sarasvati,” he wrote.

The singer also acknowledged the responsibilities of political office but urged dignitaries to plan their attendance more thoughtfully. “You are great. You have a lot of work. You handle all the responsibilities. You should not waste your time in a show. You should leave early,” he concluded.

Sonu Nigam’s statement has sparked widespread discussions about the treatment of artists at public events. Many supporters have echoed his sentiments, calling for greater appreciation and respect for performers dedicated to preserving and promoting culture.

By raising this issue, Sonu Nigam has not only defended the dignity of artists but also highlighted the need for a cultural shift in how art and artists are valued in public and political spheres.