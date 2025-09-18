Jimmy Kimmel Suspended: ABC Pulls Host Off Air After Charlie Kirk Comments

ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely following the late-night host’s controversial comments about the fatal shooting of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk. The Disney-owned network confirmed the decision Wednesday, stating Kimmel’s program would be “pre-empted indefinitely.”

The move came after Jimmy Kimmel mocked public tributes to Charlie Kirk during his Monday monologue, criticizing flags at half-mast and calling President Donald Trump’s reaction “childish.” He also accused “the MAGA gang” of politicizing the tragedy for their own gain.

Kimmel’s remarks ignited swift backlash, including condemnation from FCC Chair Brendan Carr, who described the comedian’s comments as “the sickest conduct possible.”

Political Fallout and Trump’s Reaction

Donald Trump celebrated the suspension, posting on Truth Social: “Great news for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done.”

Trump also took aim at Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, urging NBC to cancel their shows as well. The suspension marks the latest escalation in Trump’s long-running feud with Kimmel, which has often spilled into public spats and viral late-night monologues.

Support and Backlash Across Hollywood

While some conservative figures welcomed the suspension, Hollywood unions pushed back. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA both condemned ABC’s decision, calling it a violation of free speech and a dangerous precedent.

“Shame on those in government who forget this founding truth,” the WGA said, while SAG-AFTRA described the move as “the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms.”

Meanwhile, Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair, two of the largest ABC affiliate owners, announced they would not air Kimmel’s show “for the foreseeable future,” citing his comments as insensitive during a politically charged moment.

Fans and Staff Stunned

The suspension shocked both fans and Kimmel’s own team. Audience members waiting outside his Hollywood studio expressed frustration over what they described as “cancel culture gone too far.”

Inside ABC, staff members and celebrity guests slated to appear were reportedly “shell-shocked” by the sudden move. It seems that Jimmy Kimmel has not been fired, but there is no timeline for his return.

Kimmel, who has hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! for more than two decades, has not issued a public statement. His current contract with ABC runs until May, raising speculation over whether the suspension could accelerate his exit.

As traditional late-night struggles against streaming platforms and political polarization, Kimmel’s suspension underscores the fragile balance networks face between comedy, controversy, and corporate responsibility.