Tim Dillon Axed From Riyadh Comedy Festival Over Saudi ‘Slavery’ Remarks

Comedian and podcaster Tim Dillon has been fired from the upcoming Riyadh Comedy Festival after making controversial remarks about Saudi Arabia’s labor system, which he described as “slavery.” The comments, made during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, reportedly triggered backlash from festival organizers and cost Dillon a lucrative $375,000 payday.

The decision also impacted Tim Dillon’s Middle East tour more broadly: he claims he was booted from a warm-up gig in Dubai after confusing the city with rival emirate Abu Dhabi. “Apparently, this is a big deal over there,” Dillon said on his own podcast. “It wasn’t malicious. It was just a mistake.”







A star-studded lineup without Dillon

The Riyadh Comedy Festival, running Sept. 25–Oct. 9, features some of the world’s top comedians, including Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari, Gabriel Iglesias, Jo Koy, Tom Segura, Hannibal Buress, Jimmy Carr, Russell Peters, and Pete Davidson.

Tim Dillon had been slated to perform on Oct. 8, but was dropped after Saudi officials reportedly flagged his slavery remarks. On Joe Rogan’s podcast, Tim Dillon suggested the Kingdom’s reliance on foreign labor amounted to “slavery,” echoing criticism long raised by human rights groups. Although Saudi Arabia legally abolished slavery in the 1960s, organizations like Human Rights Watch have compared its kafala (sponsorship) system to “slavery-like” conditions.

Dillon’s defense: “They didn’t like that”

On a recent episode of The Tim Dillon Show, the comedian attempted to clarify his intent. “I was defending them for having slaves,” Dillon quipped. “I literally said, ‘Slaves are hard workers and for the most part agreeable.’ But they didn’t like that.”

The comment, intended as satire, did not land with festival organizers. Tim Dillon admitted that his humor can backfire in certain contexts: “You can literally support somebody too much. Too many compliments, too much support — and then they turn on you.”

He added a more bizarre hypothetical: “If I was a slave — not that I want to be — but if I built this really nice thing, I might tell my kids, ‘Daddy built that.’ Apparently this got to the people in Saudi Arabia and they were unhappy about it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Dillon (@timjdillon)

Free speech, money lost, and global comedy politics

Tim Dillon confirmed that the canceled Riyadh performance cost him nearly $375,000, a staggering loss for a single show. “Supposedly, MBS [Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman] is a fan of mine,” Dillon told Rogan weeks earlier. “I guess not anymore.”

The fallout underscores the cultural risks comedians face when performing internationally, especially in regions with strict laws around speech and satire. While the Riyadh Comedy Festival continues with its star-studded lineup, Dillon’s absence highlights the tightrope between comedy, politics, and censorship on the global stage.