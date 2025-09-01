Sunil Shanbag’s Absurdist Comedy The Horse Trots Into Delhi This September

This September, Delhi’s theatre lovers are in for a treat as Aadyam Theatre, an Aditya Birla Group initiative, brings acclaimed director Sunil Shanbag’s absurdist political comedy The Horse to the capital. After a much-praised Mumbai premiere, the play will run for just two shows only—September 6 and 7, 2025—at the Kamani Auditorium.

Adapted from Hungarian playwright Julius Hay’s The Horse, the play unfolds in a raucous Roman tavern under the reign of Emperor Caligula. A night of drunken gambling leads to an outrageous bet that spirals into chaos, skewering ambition, sycophancy, and the fragility of institutions. With its sharp wit and biting satire, the play delivers a timeless commentary on authoritarian excess and celebrity culture—echoing themes all too relevant today.







Sunil Shanbag’s Long-Held Dream Project

For Sunil Shanbag, this production is a personal milestone. “I first read The Horse in the mid-1980s when there was interest in East European theatre in Mumbai. Its satire struck me as both hilarious and painfully relevant. I wasn’t in a position to stage it then, but it has stayed with me for almost forty years. Thanks to Aadyam Theatre, I can finally bring it alive,” he said.

A Sangeet Natak Akademi Award-winner, Sunil Shanbag is celebrated for form-breaking productions that merge theatrical flair with social critique. His past works like Cotton 56, Polyester 84 and Loretta have solidified his reputation as one of India’s boldest theatre makers. The Horse also marks his return to Aadyam after his inaugural season hit, Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon.

A Star-Studded Cast & Immersive Spectacle

The ensemble is led by Akash Khurana as the unhinged Caligula and Neil Bhoopalam as Selanus, alongside a powerhouse cast featuring Harssh Singh, Rajat Kaul, Rozzlin Pereira, Deesh Mariwala, Radhika Sawhney, and many others.

With over 1,000 hours of rehearsal and a 250-member crew, the production promises theatrical grandeur. The play features music by Kaizad Gherda, original songs by Asif Ali Beg, set design by Kushal Mahant, costumes by Marvin D’Souza, and evocative lighting by Hidayat Sami, creating an otherworldly reimagining of ancient Rome.

A Season Finale with Bite

Aadyam Theatre’s seventh season has been packed with variety—from musicals like Chandni Raatein to thrillers like Saanp Seedhi. With The Horse, the platform closes the season on a high, delivering a daring blend of absurdist humor, political critique, and visual spectacle.

For Delhi audiences, this is a rare chance to catch one of India’s most respected directors reimagine a classic absurdist satire for today’s times.

Catch The Horse at Kamani Auditorium, Delhi, on September 6 and 7, 2025.