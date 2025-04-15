Aadyam Theatre’s Gripping Thriller ‘Saanp Seedhi’ Set for Bengaluru Premiere

Aadyam Theatre, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Group, is making a grand comeback to Bengaluru with its seventh season. The season, celebrated for its commitment to innovative storytelling and diverse theatrical expressions, promises to feature a line-up of five well-crafted plays by eminent directors. Among these, the eagerly awaited psychological thriller Saanp Seedhi is set to be the season’s highlight.

Saanp Seedhi

Saanp Seedhi is a reimagining of Anthony Shaffer’s classic 1970 play Sleuth, which won the Tony Award for Best Play in 1971 and later inspired multiple film adaptations. This Indian adaptation, reworked by festival alumnus Akarsh Khurana, retains the core elements of deception, power dynamics, and intricate psychological manipulation. The narrative unfolds as a deadly duel of wits and twisted emotions, drawing the audience deep into a web of suspense and drama.

The Setting and Plot

Set against the mystical backdrop of Goa, Saanp Seedhi introduces audiences to Anil Wadhwa (portrayed by Kumud Mishra), a flamboyant figure with a penchant for theatrics. His life takes a dramatic turn when his wife’s lover, Mayank Tiwari (played by Sumeet Vyas), appears at his doorstep. What follows is an intense confrontation that spirals into a high-stakes game of psychological warfare. The play’s gripping narrative, filled with twists and dramatic gasps, promises an edge-of-the-seat experience that challenges perceptions of identity and power.

Director’s Vision and Background

This is the first time Shubhrajyoti Barat steps behind the director’s chair for a thriller. Known for his remarkable performances in films like Article 15, Mirzapur, Saina, and Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper, Shubhrajyoti Barat brings a fresh perspective to the Saanp Seedhi adaptation. He recalled his early theatre days in Bengaluru and noted,

“Bengaluru—the vibrant capital of Karnataka—has always had a rich theatre tradition. Rangashankara has become a regular stop in our theatre calendar.” Now returning as director, Shubhrajyoti Barat expressed immense excitement: “I couldn’t be more excited to bring this story to life and to explore the deep, complex emotions embedded in our collective human experience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aadyam (@aadyam.official)

Aadyam Theatre’s Journey and Impact

Aadyam Theatre has carved a niche by creating a democratic space for emerging talents and pushing creative boundaries in the Indian theatre scene. Its seventh season underscores the initiative’s mission to reimagine classic plays through innovative storytelling that resonates with today’s audiences. With Saanp Seedhi as its centrepiece, the season is set to captivate and challenge viewers, merging timeless narratives with contemporary sensibilities.

As the countdown to the Bengaluru premiere on May 9–10, 2025, begins, theatre enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating Saanp Seedhi. The production not only promises a thrilling night at Ranga Shankara but also exemplifies the transformative power of live theatre in reinterpreting classics for modern times.

With its gripping narrative, stellar cast, and visionary direction by Shubhrajyoti Barat, Saanp Seedhi is poised to be a landmark moment in the evolving landscape of Indian theatre.