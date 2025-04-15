Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Aadyam Theatre’s Gripping Thriller ‘Saanp Seedhi’ Set for Bengaluru Premiere

Aadyam Theatre’s Gripping Thriller ‘Saanp Seedhi’ Set for Bengaluru Premiere (L to R) Sumeet Vyas & Kumud Mishra - Saanp Seedhi - Aadyam Theatre Anthony Shaffer’s classic 1970 play Sleuth Shubhrajyoti Barat

Theater Arts

Aadyam Theatre’s Gripping Thriller ‘Saanp Seedhi’ Set for Bengaluru Premiere

Screen Plunge
Published on

Aadyam Theatre, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Group, is making a grand comeback to Bengaluru with its seventh season. The season, celebrated for its commitment to innovative storytelling and diverse theatrical expressions, promises to feature a line-up of five well-crafted plays by eminent directors. Among these, the eagerly awaited psychological thriller Saanp Seedhi is set to be the season’s highlight.

Saanp Seedhi

Saanp Seedhi is a reimagining of Anthony Shaffer’s classic 1970 play Sleuth, which won the Tony Award for Best Play in 1971 and later inspired multiple film adaptations. This Indian adaptation, reworked by festival alumnus Akarsh Khurana, retains the core elements of deception, power dynamics, and intricate psychological manipulation. The narrative unfolds as a deadly duel of wits and twisted emotions, drawing the audience deep into a web of suspense and drama.

The Setting and Plot

Set against the mystical backdrop of Goa, Saanp Seedhi introduces audiences to Anil Wadhwa (portrayed by Kumud Mishra), a flamboyant figure with a penchant for theatrics. His life takes a dramatic turn when his wife’s lover, Mayank Tiwari (played by Sumeet Vyas), appears at his doorstep. What follows is an intense confrontation that spirals into a high-stakes game of psychological warfare. The play’s gripping narrative, filled with twists and dramatic gasps, promises an edge-of-the-seat experience that challenges perceptions of identity and power.

Director’s Vision and Background

This is the first time Shubhrajyoti Barat steps behind the director’s chair for a thriller. Known for his remarkable performances in films like Article 15, Mirzapur, Saina, and Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper, Shubhrajyoti Barat brings a fresh perspective to the Saanp Seedhi adaptation. He recalled his early theatre days in Bengaluru and noted,

“Bengaluru—the vibrant capital of Karnataka—has always had a rich theatre tradition. Rangashankara has become a regular stop in our theatre calendar.” Now returning as director, Shubhrajyoti Barat expressed immense excitement: “I couldn’t be more excited to bring this story to life and to explore the deep, complex emotions embedded in our collective human experience.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aadyam (@aadyam.official)

Aadyam Theatre’s Journey and Impact

Aadyam Theatre has carved a niche by creating a democratic space for emerging talents and pushing creative boundaries in the Indian theatre scene. Its seventh season underscores the initiative’s mission to reimagine classic plays through innovative storytelling that resonates with today’s audiences. With Saanp Seedhi as its centrepiece, the season is set to captivate and challenge viewers, merging timeless narratives with contemporary sensibilities.

As the countdown to the Bengaluru premiere on May 9–10, 2025, begins, theatre enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating Saanp Seedhi. The production not only promises a thrilling night at Ranga Shankara but also exemplifies the transformative power of live theatre in reinterpreting classics for modern times.

With its gripping narrative, stellar cast, and visionary direction by Shubhrajyoti Barat, Saanp Seedhi is poised to be a landmark moment in the evolving landscape of Indian theatre.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lil Nas X Reveals Health Scare from Hospital Bed: “Lost Control of the Right Side of My Face” Days Before Dreamboy

Lil Nas X Reveals Health Scare from Hospital Bed: “Lost Control of the Right Side of My Face”
By April 15, 2025
Katy Perry, Gayle King, Jeff Bezoz Fiancée Lauren Sánchez - 6 Women Crew To Space on a Blue Origin Flight Aisha Bowe NASA Amanda Nguyễn Kerianne Flynn Amazon Founder NS-31

Katy Perry, Gayle King, Jeff Bezoz Fiancée Lauren Sánchez – 6 Women Crew To Space on a Blue Origin Flight
By April 14, 2025
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: A Visionary for Justice, Equality, and the Modern World Indian Constitution Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: A Visionary for Justice, Equality, and the Modern World
By April 14, 2025
Aadyam Theatre’s Gripping Thriller ‘Saanp Seedhi’ Set for Bengaluru Premiere (L to R) Sumeet Vyas & Kumud Mishra - Saanp Seedhi - Aadyam Theatre Anthony Shaffer’s classic 1970 play Sleuth Shubhrajyoti Barat

Aadyam Theatre’s Gripping Thriller ‘Saanp Seedhi’ Set for Bengaluru Premiere
By April 15, 2025
‘Now You See Me 4’ Officially in the Works With Director Ruben Fleischer Lionsgate Adam Fogelson Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Rosamund Pike

‘Now You See Me 4’ Officially in the Works With Director Ruben Fleischer
By April 15, 2025
‘South Park’ Returns With Chaos, Canada, and Space-Traveling Diddy in Season 27 Sean Diddy Combs Canada Chaos Donald Trump

‘South Park’ Returns With Chaos, Canada, and Space-Traveling Diddy in Season 27
By April 14, 2025
India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech

India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech
By April 14, 2025
Smartphones without connectors: contactless charging and data transfer technologies

Smartphones without connectors: contactless charging and data transfer technologies
By April 12, 2025
Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen Sparks Debate in Toms River Over Homeless Presence New Jersey Mayor

Jon Bon Jovi’s Soul Kitchen Sparks Debate in Toms River Over Homeless Presence
By April 12, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Katy Perry, Gayle King, Jeff Bezoz Fiancée Lauren Sánchez - 6 Women Crew To Space on a Blue Origin Flight Aisha Bowe NASA Amanda Nguyễn Kerianne Flynn Amazon Founder NS-31

Katy Perry, Gayle King, Jeff Bezoz Fiancée Lauren Sánchez – 6 Women Crew To Space on a Blue Origin Flight
By April 14, 2025
Bitget Records $2.08 Trillion in Q1 2025 Trading Volume, Spot Trading Jumps 159% Ethereum Bitcoin Web# ecosystem DeFi BTC ETH

Bitget Records $2.08 Trillion in Q1 2025 Trading Volume, Spot Trading Jumps 159%
By April 14, 2025
Drake Teases New Solo Album During Kick Livestream With Adin Ross $$$4U PartyNextDoor Nokia

Drake Teases New Solo Album During Kick Livestream With Adin Ross
By April 14, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

News

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
To Top
Loading...