Aadyam Theatre’s Mumbai Star Returns to Mumbai Stage with an Additional Show After Fan Frenzy

Following a spectacular debut earlier this year, Mumbai Star, the sensational dance musical from The Dragon Rose Project under Aadyam Theatre, is making a dramatic return to its home city. And thanks to overwhelming demand, an additional show has been added on July 11, turning this comeback into a full-fledged celebration of theatre, music, and Mumbai’s indomitable spirit.

The original run sold out swiftly, and the audience buzz was impossible to ignore. The upcoming performances at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre and Tata Theatre at the NCPA on July 12 and 13 now have a new curtain-raiser: an extra show on July 11, giving theatre enthusiasts one more chance to experience the most talked-about stage spectacle of the season.

A Dream Set to Dance and Music

Written by Devika Shahani and directed by the prolific Nadir Khan, Mumbai Star follows Dev, a young dancer from coastal Maharashtra who arrives in Mumbai chasing his dreams. His journey through ambition, fame, and heartbreak in the city’s dazzling dance competition landscape forms the heart of this narrative, enriched by mentorship, morality, and a powerful emotional arc.







What sets this production apart is its genre-blending choreography, spearheaded by Avantika Bahl, and guest choreographers like Vidushi Uma Dogra, Krutika Mehta, and Vivaran Dhasman. The music, composed by Dhruv Ghanekar and lyrically crafted by Ishitta Arun, boasts a 19-track original score featuring voices like Sunidhi Chauhan, Kunal Ganjawala, and Nakash Aziz—a sonic feast spanning from orchestral flourishes to desi beats.

Star Power On and Off the Stage

The performance features an ensemble of outstanding artists—Avenav Mukherjee, Arushi Nigam, Jayesh Sarange, and more—backed by the compelling narration of Rajit Kapur and Srishti Srivastava, guiding the story’s dramatic heartbeat.

Speaking about the production, Shahani shared: “Mumbai Star is a tribute to the mentor-disciple relationship, inspired by my own journey and commissioned by my mentor, Daisaku Ikeda, through the Min-On Concert Association in Tokyo. Watching this story bloom with Aadyam Theatre has been deeply rewarding.”

Director Nadir Khan added, “This is a show that respects tradition and yet feels unmistakably modern. The additional show is a testament to how audiences are connecting with the story, the performances, and the city itself.”

A City That’s a Character Itself

The true star, however, might just be Mumbai itself—portrayed with all its chaos, charisma, and compassion. This musical isn’t just about dancers; it’s about the dreams the city inspires and the people who dare to chase them.

With this new run, Aadyam Theatre, a project by the Aditya Birla Group, once again champions original Indian voices, contemporary storytelling, and a deep love for performing arts.

If you missed it the first time, now’s your chance—Mumbai Star is back, brighter and bolder than ever.