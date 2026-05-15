Aadyam Theatre Unveils ‘Dil Ka Haal Sune Dilwala’ adaptation of Sarah Ruhl’s Dead Man’s Cellphone

Aadyam Theatre is set to captivate audiences once again with its latest stage production, Dil Ka Haal Sune Dilwala, a moving dramedy that blends humour, music, and emotional storytelling. Directed by acclaimed theatre-maker Mohit Takalkar, the play is a fresh Indian adaptation of Sarah Ruhl’s celebrated work Dead Man’s Cellphone.

The production will premiere at Kamani Auditorium on May 16 and 17, 2026, before heading to Mumbai for performances at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir on May 30 and 31, followed by shows at Nehru Centre on July 25 and 26.

A Story About Identity, Loneliness, and Unexpected Human Bonds

Set against the vibrant chaos of Mumbai, Dil Ka Haal Sune Dilwala follows Asha Parekh, a struggling actress from Surat who works at a tiny café while chasing her dreams. Her life takes a surreal turn when she answers the ringing cellphone of a man who suddenly dies beside her.

What begins as a spontaneous act of kindness slowly evolves into an emotional and often darkly comic journey through the lives connected to the deceased man. As Asha starts speaking on his behalf, she becomes entangled in stories, secrets, and emotional exchanges that force her to confront her own fears and desires.

The narrative moves through Mumbai’s crowded temples, bustling streets, and quiet waterfronts, painting an intimate portrait of urban loneliness and the human need for connection.

Strong Ensemble Cast Brings Emotional Depth

The production stars Dilnaz Irani in the lead role of Asha Parekh, supported by an experienced ensemble cast including Vrajesh Hirjee, Faezah Jalali, Sagar Deshmukh, and Bhaskar Sharma.

Live music and narration add another layer of theatricality, helping the story flow through fragments of memory, conversations, and emotional discoveries.

Mohit Takalkar Calls the Play “Playful Yet Tender”

Speaking about the production, Takalkar described the adaptation as one of his most playful directorial ventures in recent years.

The veteran director said he was immediately drawn to the emotional absurdity and tenderness within the original play. According to Takalkar, the production explores themes of forgiveness, belonging, and emotional vulnerability beneath its comedic surface.

Takalkar is widely respected in Indian theatre circles for productions such as Comrade Kumbhkarana, Love and Information, and Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he has directed over 35 plays across multiple Indian languages.

Aadyam Theatre Continues Its Bold Storytelling Journey

With Dil Ka Haal Sune Dilwala, Aadyam Theatre continues its commitment to presenting contemporary stories that resonate with modern audiences while pushing creative boundaries.

The production promises a theatrical experience that is both entertaining and emotionally reflective — offering audiences a humorous yet deeply human exploration of identity, memory, and connection in modern city life.