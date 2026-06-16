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Drake Jokes About Anthony Edwards in New Nike KD 19 Ad With Kevin Durant

Drake Jokes About Anthony Edwards in New Nike KD 19 Ad With Kevin Durant Purple Candies

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Drake Jokes About Anthony Edwards in New Nike KD 19 Ad With Kevin Durant

Sound Plunge

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Canadian rap superstar Drake is once again stepping into the spotlight for Nike’s latest campaign featuring NBA legend Kevin Durant, and this time he’s bringing humor and a playful jab at Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

The newest commercial for the Nike KD 19 “Field Purple” sneaker continues the “Yes Man” theme introduced earlier in the campaign, with Drake reprising his role as Kevin Durant’s enthusiastic supporter.

Drake Returns to His Acting Roots

Long before becoming one of the world’s biggest music artists, Drake built his career as an actor on the teen drama Degrassi. In Nike’s latest advertisement, fans get another glimpse of his comedic timing as he leans into an over-the-top character performance.

The commercial opens with Drake arriving at Kevin Durant’s doorstep inside a giant wooden crate decorated in purple. When the box opens, purple confetti bursts into the air as the rapper presents the latest KD 19 colorway while the classic song “Candy” by Cameo plays in the background.

The exaggerated scene quickly became a talking point online, with fans praising Drake’s return to acting-style performances.

Playful Shot at Anthony Edwards

One of the commercial’s most talked-about moments comes when Drake jokingly references NBA star Anthony Edwards, popularly known as “Ant-Man.”

While praising Durant’s purple sneakers, Drake says, “Hey Ant Man, can you drop your purple shoes? Said four kids in Minnesota. Like, no one wants to see those; they want the KDs.”

The line appears to be lighthearted banter rather than a serious criticism. Anthony Edwards has become one of the NBA’s brightest young stars and has developed a growing sneaker presence of his own.

Drake doubled down on the joke in the social media caption accompanying the ad, writing: “Feeling like Diplo the way I’m a Major Glazer,” referencing his enthusiastic support for Durant.

 

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A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Nike Continues KD 19 Rollout

The commercial is part of Nike’s ongoing campaign for the KD 19, Kevin Durant’s latest signature basketball shoe.

The “Field Purple” edition features bold purple tones that align with the vibrant marketing campaign. Nike continues to position Durant’s signature line as one of its premier basketball offerings, combining performance technology with eye-catching designs.

The KD 19 “Field Purple” officially launches on June 17, 2026, through Nike and select retailers.

The shoe will retail for $155 in adult sizing.

Kevin Durant Joins Rockets: Projected 2025–26 Starting Lineup Revealed After Blockbuster Trade

Drake and Durant’s Longtime Friendship

Drake and Durant have maintained a close friendship for years, frequently supporting each other across music and basketball.

Their chemistry is evident throughout the campaign, helping Nike blend sports, entertainment, and humor into a memorable marketing strategy.

With the latest commercial generating buzz across social media, fans are already wondering whether Drake’s acting comeback might extend beyond sneaker advertisements.

For now, though, the rapper seems perfectly comfortable playing Kevin Durant’s ultimate hype man.

  • Drake Jokes About Anthony Edwards in New Nike KD 19 Ad With Kevin Durant Purple Candies
  • Drake Jokes About Anthony Edwards in New Nike KD 19 Ad With Kevin Durant Purple Candies

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