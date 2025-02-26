Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Kevin Durant Declares Drake the GOAT Over Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole

Kevin Durant calls Drake the GOAT Over Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kevin Durant Declares Drake the GOAT Over Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole

Sound Plunge
Published on

NBA superstar Kevin Durant has recently ignited discussions by declaring Canadian rapper Drake the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in the rap industry. This proclamation comes amidst a heated rivalry between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, which captivated fans and athletes alike and saw J. Cole exit the beef.

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake Feud

The summer witnessed a fierce exchange between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, with both artists releasing diss tracks targeting each other’s rap styles, lifestyles, and social circles. This confrontation, reminiscent of historic rap battles, polarized the music community and drew significant attention from the sports world. Athletes, known for their deep-rooted connections to hip-hop culture, aligned with their preferred artists.

A standout moment in this feud was Kendrick Lamar’s track “Not Like Us,” which achieved critical acclaim, securing Grammy awards and a memorable Super Bowl performance. The song’s pervasive presence on platforms like Instagram and TikTok underscores its cultural impact. Notably, NBA player DeMar DeRozan, once closely associated with Drake during his tenure with the Toronto Raptors, was seen supporting Kendrick Lamar by dancing on stage during a performance of the diss track.

Drake’s New Album Shatters Records as Kanye West & Young Thug Show Love

Kevin Durant’s Endorsement of Drake

Kevin Durant has emerged as a prominent supporter of Drake. Engaging with fans on social media, Durant praised J. Cole’s new song “Clouds” but unequivocally referred to Drake as the “GOAT.” When a follower attempted to mock his appreciation for Drake, Durant curtly responded with, “The GOAT.” This endorsement highlights the camaraderie between Durant and Drake, who have been seen together on multiple occasions. Drake’s sustained success as a top-selling artist, regardless of public opinion on his rivalry with Lamar, is further bolstered by Durant’s public support.

Durant’s Perspective on J. Cole and Fan Criticism

Durant’s engagement with fans didn’t stop at his endorsement of Drake. He also addressed criticisms directed at J. Cole, particularly those questioning his authenticity. In response to fans labelling Cole “soft,” Durant defended the artist, emphasizing the importance of appreciating the music without unnecessary critique. He advised detractors to “Just listen to the music and STFU,” urging a focus on the artistry rather than personal biases.

J. Cole Mediates Drake and Kendrick Lamar Feud in New Song “Port Antonio”

Sports and Hip-Hop

The interactions between Durant and these artists underscore the profound connection between the sports and hip-hop communities. Athletes often draw inspiration from music, and musicians, in turn, find motivation in the world of sports. Durant’s public endorsements and defences of his favourite artists exemplify this symbiotic relationship, highlighting how cultural icons from both arenas influence and uplift each other.

Kevin Durant’s vocal support for Drake amidst the rapper’s feud with Kendrick Lamar and his defence of J. Cole against fan criticisms sheds light on the intricate ties between the NBA and the rap industry. These interactions reflect personal preferences and emphasize the broader cultural dialogues that shape sports and music landscapes.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Attorney Anthony Ricco Moves to Withdraw From Federal Case P Diddy Sean Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Attorney Anthony Ricco Moves to Withdraw From Federal Case
By February 22, 2025
Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
By February 19, 2025
A$AP Rocky Leaps Into Rihanna’s Arms After Not Guilty Verdict Courtroom Erupts in Cheers Joe Tacopina A$AP Relli Rakim Mayers Denzel Washington Spike Lee Highest to Low

A$AP Rocky Leaps Into Rihanna’s Arms After Not Guilty Verdict – Courtroom Erupts in Cheers
By February 19, 2025
Tom Holland ‘Spider-Man 4’ Delayed to avoid Clash with Christopher Nolan's Odyssey Matt Damon Robert Downey Jr. Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron American Speed Austin Butler

‘Spider-Man 4’ Delayed to avoid Clash with Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey
By February 24, 2025
Dave Chappelle Receives NAACP President’s Award Fearless Comedy and Social Commentary Stan Lathan

Dave Chappelle Receives NAACP President’s Award: Fearless Comedy and Social Commentary
By February 23, 2025
Kevin Spacey’s Fiery Response to Guy Pearce’s Allegations from the sets of L.A. Confidential

Kevin Spacey’s Fiery Response to Guy Pearce’s Allegations from the sets of L.A. Confidential
By February 22, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
ANSR 1Wrk SuperApp For Transforming Global Capability Centers

ANSR 1Wrk: SuperApp For Transforming Global Capability Centers
By February 19, 2025
Bitget’s New Graduate Program Ticket to a High-Paying Web3 Career Web3 Ecosystem Blockchain Blockchain4Youth

Bitget’s New Graduate Program: Ticket to a High-Paying Web3 Career
By February 18, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
By February 19, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time Kalki Durex’s Global Sex Survey 2024 Kalki Koechlin Abhay Deol Vir Das

Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast: Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time
By February 19, 2025
Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Nude Look Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy 67 Grammy Awards

E! News

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy
Bianca Censori’s See-Through Grammys Dress Sparks Debate, But No Legal Action

Grammy Awards

Bianca Censori’s See-Through Grammys Dress Sparks Debate, But No Legal Action
Sony PlayStation Network Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Worldwide Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Grand Theft Auto Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 PlayStation Plus memberships

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Network Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Worldwide
To Top
Loading...