Kevin Durant Joins Rockets: Projected 2025–26 Starting Lineup Revealed After Blockbuster Trade

In a move that’s already shaking up the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets have traded Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and draft capital to acquire 36-year-old superstar Kevin Durant, marking their biggest roster move since parting ways with James Harden.

With Kevin Durant’s arrival, the Houston Rockets are ushering in a new era—one that blends championship pedigree with emerging young talent. And while the departure of two consistent starters leaves gaps, Houston appears to have finalized its 2025–26 starting lineup with a balance of experience, athleticism, and rising star power.

Here’s how the new-look lineup is projected to take shape:







Fred VanVleet – Point Guard

Veteran guard Fred VanVleet remains the on-court leader for Houston. After averaging 5.6 assists per game last season, VanVleet’s playmaking and defensive tenacity will be crucial in organizing an offense now centered around Durant. His prior experience alongside stars like Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam makes him an ideal floor general for this hybrid roster.

Amen Thompson – Shooting Guard

The 22-year-old Amen Thompson is expected to start after a breakout sophomore campaign. Known for his elite athleticism and perimeter defense, Thompson offers explosiveness and versatility on both ends. With Durant drawing attention from defenders, Thompson’s cutting, transition finishing, and improving playmaking will make him a perfect backcourt partner for VanVleet.

Kevin Durant – Small Forward

There’s no debate—KD is a starter. Even at 36, Kevin Durant is still one of the league’s most feared scorers. His ability to generate offense from anywhere on the floor gives Houston a go-to option in crunch time. Expect Durant to take on a mentorship role as well, guiding a young roster that’s hungry for postseason success.

Jabari Smith Jr. – Power Forward

After recovering from a hand injury that cut his season short, Jabari Smith Jr. is poised to reclaim his starting role. Though Tari Eason made a strong case, insider reports confirm Smith is set to return to the lineup. With a career 34% three-point shot and high-volume perimeter attempts, Smith brings crucial spacing to a team that thrives in open floor opportunities.

Alperen Sengun – Center

The Houston Rockets’ most consistent interior presence, Alperen Sengun, holds down the five. His footwork, passing, and post moves continue to draw comparisons to elite European big men. Sengun’s chemistry with both Durant and Thompson will be essential to unlocking Houston’s offensive ceiling.

While rookie Reed Sheppard is expected to receive an expanded role, he’ll likely begin the season off the bench. However, coach Ime Udoka has a history of adapting lineups, so surprises remain possible.

With Durant in the mix, Houston is not just rebuilding—it’s reloading. The Rockets are back on the national radar and look ready to contend in a stacked Western Conference.