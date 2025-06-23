Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Kevin Durant Joins Rockets: Projected 2025–26 Starting Lineup Revealed After Blockbuster Trade

Kevin Durant Joins Houston Rockets: Projected 2025–26 Starting Lineup Revealed After Blockbuster Trade

NBA

Kevin Durant Joins Rockets: Projected 2025–26 Starting Lineup Revealed After Blockbuster Trade

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a move that’s already shaking up the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets have traded Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and draft capital to acquire 36-year-old superstar Kevin Durant, marking their biggest roster move since parting ways with James Harden.

With Kevin Durant’s arrival, the Houston Rockets are ushering in a new era—one that blends championship pedigree with emerging young talent. And while the departure of two consistent starters leaves gaps, Houston appears to have finalized its 2025–26 starting lineup with a balance of experience, athleticism, and rising star power.

Here’s how the new-look lineup is projected to take shape:



Fred VanVleet – Point Guard

Veteran guard Fred VanVleet remains the on-court leader for Houston. After averaging 5.6 assists per game last season, VanVleet’s playmaking and defensive tenacity will be crucial in organizing an offense now centered around Durant. His prior experience alongside stars like Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam makes him an ideal floor general for this hybrid roster.

Amen Thompson – Shooting Guard

The 22-year-old Amen Thompson is expected to start after a breakout sophomore campaign. Known for his elite athleticism and perimeter defense, Thompson offers explosiveness and versatility on both ends. With Durant drawing attention from defenders, Thompson’s cutting, transition finishing, and improving playmaking will make him a perfect backcourt partner for VanVleet.

Kevin Durant – Small Forward

There’s no debate—KD is a starter. Even at 36, Kevin Durant is still one of the league’s most feared scorers. His ability to generate offense from anywhere on the floor gives Houston a go-to option in crunch time. Expect Durant to take on a mentorship role as well, guiding a young roster that’s hungry for postseason success.

Kevin Durant Declares Drake the GOAT Over Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole

Jabari Smith Jr. – Power Forward

After recovering from a hand injury that cut his season short, Jabari Smith Jr. is poised to reclaim his starting role. Though Tari Eason made a strong case, insider reports confirm Smith is set to return to the lineup. With a career 34% three-point shot and high-volume perimeter attempts, Smith brings crucial spacing to a team that thrives in open floor opportunities.

Alperen Sengun – Center

The Houston Rockets’ most consistent interior presence, Alperen Sengun, holds down the five. His footwork, passing, and post moves continue to draw comparisons to elite European big men. Sengun’s chemistry with both Durant and Thompson will be essential to unlocking Houston’s offensive ceiling.

While rookie Reed Sheppard is expected to receive an expanded role, he’ll likely begin the season off the bench. However, coach Ime Udoka has a history of adapting lineups, so surprises remain possible.

With Durant in the mix, Houston is not just rebuilding—it’s reloading. The Rockets are back on the national radar and look ready to contend in a stacked Western Conference.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kevin Durant Joins Houston Rockets: Projected 2025–26 Starting Lineup Revealed After Blockbuster Trade

Kevin Durant Joins Rockets: Projected 2025–26 Starting Lineup Revealed After Blockbuster Trade
By June 23, 2025
Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Divorce Rumors with One Instagram Post as Justin Bieber Sparks Concern with Emotional Selfies

Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Divorce Rumors with One Instagram Post as Justin Sparks Concern with Emotional Selfies
By June 23, 2025
MGK’s Daughter Casie Colson Stuns in Glam Makeover at 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards Megax Fox Machine Gun Kelly

MGK’s Daughter Casie Stuns in Glam Makeover at 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards
By June 23, 2025
Kathryn Bigelow Returns with A House of Dynamite— Netflix Political Thriller Premiering October The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty, and Point Break Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson

Kathryn Bigelow Returns with A House of Dynamite— Netflix Political Thriller Premiering October
By June 21, 2025
‘Dune: Messiah’ Is Officially on the Move—Hans Zimmer Confirms Production Is Underway Denis Villeneuve Jason Momoa Robert Pattinson Timothée Chalamet Zendaya

‘Dune: Messiah’ Is Officially on the Move—Hans Zimmer Confirms Production Is Underway
By June 20, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
Tesla’s $4.20 Robotaxi Launches in Austin as Elon Musk Kicks Off Driverless Ride Revolution CyberCab

Tesla’s $4.20 Robotaxi Launches in Austin as Elon Musk Kicks Off Driverless Ride Revolution
By June 23, 2025
Best Online Craps Sites in 2025 – Where to Play Craps Games for Real Money

Best Online Craps Sites in 2025 – Where to Play Craps Games for Real Money
By June 23, 2025
PrepInsta’s Data Science and Analytics Courses Earn NASSCOM Certification

PrepInsta’s Data Science and Analytics Courses Earn NASSCOM Certification
By June 20, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
A Portless Apple iPhone Might Be Closer Than You Think—And That’s a Good Thing USB C type

A Portless iPhone Might Be Closer Than You Think—And That’s a Good Thing
By June 23, 2025
Tesla’s $4.20 Robotaxi Launches in Austin as Elon Musk Kicks Off Driverless Ride Revolution CyberCab

Tesla’s $4.20 Robotaxi Launches in Austin as Elon Musk Kicks Off Driverless Ride Revolution
By June 23, 2025
PrepInsta’s Data Science and Analytics Courses Earn NASSCOM Certification

PrepInsta’s Data Science and Analytics Courses Earn NASSCOM Certification
By June 20, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025 Lets Move + 1 Campaign

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025
By June 20, 2025
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
By June 18, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover

Epic Games

XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover
To Top
Loading...