A two month long Awareness campaign on Single-Use Plastics jointly organized by the UN Environment Programme, GIZ, UNEP, FICCI and MOEFCC was launched on 8th of June 2021 by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India across Northern India.









The awareness campaign consisted of four on-line regional events, along with a social media campaign on mitigation of plastic pollution. The first regional event for North India covering stakeholders from industry, government, citizens group and academic institutions was organized on 8th of July 2021.

Shri Atul Bagai, Country Head UN Environment Programme, Dr. Rachna Arora GIZ, Dr. Satyendra Kumar Director HSM MOEFCC, Mr. Chandra Bhushan CEO, iForest, Ms. Samiksha Ganeirwal Founder,Kagzi Bottles, Ms. Kamna Swami, Advisor GIZ India AEPW, Mr. Amit Saha Founder PRO India, Mr. Rahul Khera, Founder Balancing Bits, Dr. Sonia Henam UNEP, Mr. Nicholas Kolesch VP Projects at the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, Mr. BK Nayak, Joint Director FICCI and officials from the Moefcc, Govt. of India were present during the occasion.

The issues of related Single-Use plastics, extended producer responsibility, alternative to identified Single-Use plastics, inclusive value chains and the role of social entrepreneurship in plastic waste management were covered in the event. The event saw vibrant participation of stakeholders from industry, government, citizen’s group and academic institutions. Plastic waste has emerged a serious threat to the environment.

Awareness generation on plastic waste management and reduction in use of single use plastic items will be important in bringing about behavioral change. The awareness campaign aims to raise the understanding on issues related to single use plastics amongst all stakeholders.