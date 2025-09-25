Jesse Watters’ “Bomb the UN” Remarks Ignite Outrage After Trump’s UN Escalator Mishap

Fox News personality Jesse Watters sparked widespread condemnation after he suggested, on air, that the United States “bomb” the United Nations in response to an escalator malfunction that briefly interrupted President Donald Trump’s arrival at the U.N. General Assembly. The comments—delivered as part of a heated segment this week—prompted audible discomfort from co-hosts and immediate online backlash from critics who warned that joking about violence against an international institution is dangerously irresponsible.







Bomb The United Nations. Where is the FCC?

Jessie Watters framed the episode as deliberate “sabotage,” claiming the escalator halt could have injured the first lady and arguing the incident, combined with teleprompter problems during Trump’s address, amounted to an “insurrection.” “What we need to do is either leave the U.N., or we need to bomb it,” he said. When a stunned silence fell among co-hosts, Watters quipped, “It is in New York, though, right? Could be some fallout there,” and then darkened the gag with a remark—“Maybe gas it?”—that further unnerved his colleagues.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld and guest contributors attempted to steer the conversation back to safer ground. Dana Perino interjected, “Let’s not do that,” while Emily Compagno tried to dismiss the comments as a bad joke. Watters later softened his tone, saying he hoped the people responsible would be held accountable and “emotionally injured” for the mistake—an odd closing that did little to quell criticism.

United Nations Reacts

U.N. officials quickly pushed back on the premise of Jessie Watters’ remarks. A U.N. spokesperson stated that the escalator stopped because a safety mechanism was triggered, likely by a cameraman from the president’s delegation who had ascended ahead of Trump. ABC and U.N. sources also indicated that teleprompter issues stemmed from the White House’s operation of the device, undermining the host’s claim of a malicious act by the international body.

The episode renewed a debate over how pundits and television hosts wield provocative language. Critics said Jessie Watters’ invocation of “bomb” and “gas” rhetoric crosses a line, normalizing violence in political discourse and risking diplomatic fallout. Legal and international affairs scholars pointed out that even offhand calls for violence against multinational institutions can have real-world consequences, escalating tensions and shaping public perceptions.

Supporters attempted to downplay the remarks as clumsy humor and defended Jessie Watters’ larger point: that protocol lapses at high-profile international events deserve scrutiny. Still, the moment revealed a fissure in cable newsrooms between shock-driven commentary and more cautious editorial judgment.

As the clip circulates on social platforms, the conversation is likely to focus not only on Jessie Watters’ intent, but on the broader responsibilities of media figures whose reach extends into diplomatic and political spheres. The incident serves as a reminder that offhand remarks on live television can resonate far beyond a studio — and in an age of heightened political polarization, the line between commentary and incitement is increasingly scrutinized.