Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Jesse Watters’ “Bomb the UN” Remarks Ignite Outrage After Trump’s UN Escalator Mishap

Jesse Watters’ “Bomb the UN” Remarks Ignite Outrage After Trump’s UN Escalator Mishap

News

Jesse Watters’ “Bomb the UN” Remarks Ignite Outrage After Trump’s UN Escalator Mishap

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Fox News personality Jesse Watters sparked widespread condemnation after he suggested, on air, that the United States “bomb” the United Nations in response to an escalator malfunction that briefly interrupted President Donald Trump’s arrival at the U.N. General Assembly. The comments—delivered as part of a heated segment this week—prompted audible discomfort from co-hosts and immediate online backlash from critics who warned that joking about violence against an international institution is dangerously irresponsible.



Bomb The United Nations. Where is the FCC?

Jessie Watters framed the episode as deliberate “sabotage,” claiming the escalator halt could have injured the first lady and arguing the incident, combined with teleprompter problems during Trump’s address, amounted to an “insurrection.” “What we need to do is either leave the U.N., or we need to bomb it,” he said. When a stunned silence fell among co-hosts, Watters quipped, “It is in New York, though, right? Could be some fallout there,” and then darkened the gag with a remark—“Maybe gas it?”—that further unnerved his colleagues.

Robert De Niro Joins Jimmy Kimmel in Savage Parody of Trump’s “Mob Boss” FCC Chair

Co-host Greg Gutfeld and guest contributors attempted to steer the conversation back to safer ground. Dana Perino interjected, “Let’s not do that,” while Emily Compagno tried to dismiss the comments as a bad joke. Watters later softened his tone, saying he hoped the people responsible would be held accountable and “emotionally injured” for the mistake—an odd closing that did little to quell criticism.

UN escalator halted as Donald Trump and Melania Trump were on it

The United Nations escalator halted as Donald Trump and Melania Trump were on it

United Nations Reacts

U.N. officials quickly pushed back on the premise of Jessie Watters’ remarks. A U.N. spokesperson stated that the escalator stopped because a safety mechanism was triggered, likely by a cameraman from the president’s delegation who had ascended ahead of Trump. ABC and U.N. sources also indicated that teleprompter issues stemmed from the White House’s operation of the device, undermining the host’s claim of a malicious act by the international body.

The episode renewed a debate over how pundits and television hosts wield provocative language. Critics said Jessie Watters’ invocation of “bomb” and “gas” rhetoric crosses a line, normalizing violence in political discourse and risking diplomatic fallout. Legal and international affairs scholars pointed out that even offhand calls for violence against multinational institutions can have real-world consequences, escalating tensions and shaping public perceptions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Supporters attempted to downplay the remarks as clumsy humor and defended Jessie Watters’ larger point: that protocol lapses at high-profile international events deserve scrutiny. Still, the moment revealed a fissure in cable newsrooms between shock-driven commentary and more cautious editorial judgment.

As the clip circulates on social platforms, the conversation is likely to focus not only on Jessie Watters’ intent, but on the broader responsibilities of media figures whose reach extends into diplomatic and political spheres. The incident serves as a reminder that offhand remarks on live television can resonate far beyond a studio — and in an age of heightened political polarization, the line between commentary and incitement is increasingly scrutinized.

  • UN escalator halted as Donald Trump and Melania Trump were on it
  • Jesse Watters’ “Bomb the UN” Remarks Ignite Outrage After Trump’s UN Escalator Mishap
  • UN escalator halted as Donald Trump and Melania Trump were on it
  • Jesse Watters’ “Bomb the UN” Remarks Ignite Outrage After Trump’s UN Escalator Mishap

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Million-Year-Old Skull in China Forces Scientists to Rewrite Human Evolution

Million-Year-Old Skull in China Forces Scientists to Rewrite Human Evolution
By September 26, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Rihanna Welcomes Third Child with A$AP Rocky — Meet Baby Rocki Irish Mayers

Rihanna Welcomes Third Child with A$AP Rocky — Meet Baby Rocki Irish Mayers
By September 25, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Tim Dillon Axed From Riyadh Comedy Festival Over Saudi ‘Slavery’ Remarks

Tim Dillon Axed From Riyadh Comedy Festival Over Saudi ‘Slavery’ Remarks
By September 25, 2025
Apple Delays Jessica Chastain’s Thriller The Savant Amid Political Unrest

Apple Delays Jessica Chastain’s Thriller The Savant Amid Political Unrest
By September 25, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack

Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack
By September 25, 2025
Cadillac F1 Partners with Jim Beam in Multi-Year Spirits Deal Ahead of 2026 Debut

Cadillac F1 Partners with Jim Beam in Multi-Year Spirits Deal Ahead of 2026 Debut
By September 23, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
NASA Scientists Debate Blowing Up Asteroid 2024 YR4 With Nuclear Explosives

Scientists Debate Blowing Up Asteroid 2024 YR4 With Nuclear Explosives
By September 23, 2025
AMD Brings Back $40 Athlon 3000G With New Packaging and Cooler Budget Zen CPU Lives On in 2025

AMD Brings Back $40 Athlon 3000G With New Packaging and Cooler: Budget Zen CPU Lives On in 2025
By September 23, 2025
Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499

Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499
By September 18, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream
To Top
Loading...