CELEBRATE THE JOYOUS FESTIVAL OF HOLI AND EASTER WITH #EXPLOREINDIA AT THE LEELA’S ICONIC DESTINATIONS

This March, The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts invites you to #EXPLOREINDIA and immerse yourself in the vibrant culture and rich traditions of India at its picturesque destinations. Celebrate the festival of colors, Holi, and the joy of Easter with unique experiences curated by The Leela.









#LeelaKiHoli: A Celebration of Colors and Culture

Join The Leela in celebrating Holi with #LeelaKiHoli, a festival of colors like no other. Experience the kaleidoscope of organic colors, Phoolon ki Holi with flowers, cultural performances, and delectable food and music at The Leela’s iconic properties. The Leela has partnered with Phool.co to create organic gulaal made from flowers used at their hotels, upcycled and infused with the brand’s signature fragrance – Tishya by The Leela.

Each of The Leela’s iconic Palaces, city hotels, and serene resorts celebrate the essence of India with unique services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences that showcase the best of Indian art, architecture, culture, and cuisine.

Phoolon ki Holi at The Leela Palace Jaipur

Experience the authentic and sustainable celebration of Holi at The Leela Palace Jaipur with “Phoolon ki Holi.” Enjoy organic gulaal made from natural flowers from the hotel, eco-friendly practices, cultural activities, Thandai, and a thematic Holi brunch. Guests will also receive curated stay amenities of Indian Mithai and an invitation to the hotel’s festive celebrations.

Vibrant Holi Celebrations at The Leela Palace Udaipur

At The Leela Palace Udaipur, indulge in vibrant Holi celebrations featuring traditional rituals, playful color play with organic gulaal made from natural flowers, live music, and a special Holi-inspired menu. Guests will also receive elegant traditional Indian attire as part of the hotel’s gracious hospitality, perfect for immersing oneself in the festive atmosphere.

Easter Celebrations at The Leela

As April approaches, The Leela invites you to celebrate Easter with a range of festive experiences. From traditional Easter celebrations to a gourmet Easter Brunch and specially curated activities for children, there’s something for everyone. Let your little ones enjoy a classic Easter egg hunt, explore the art of painting special Easter eggs, and discover the craft of making edible Easter eggs and bunnies.

The Leela Getaway Package Inclusions

Holi Long Weekend (23rd March – 25th March 2024) Buffet breakfast

Indian mithai as a special welcome and turndown amenity

Phoolon wali Holi – an invitation to the hotel’s festive celebrations

Stay souvenir – fragrant incense from upcycled flowers

INR 2,000 credit on hotel services per stay Easter Long Weekend (29th March – 31st March 2024) Easter special breakfast

Themed welcome and turndown amenity

Invitation to the hotel’s Easter-inspired fun activity

Stay souvenir

INR 2,000 credit on hotel services per stay

Room Types: All rooms, suites, and villas

Offer valid and available across 11 properties:

The Leela Palace Chennai

The Leela Palace Bengaluru

The Leela Palace New Delhi

The Leela Gandhinagar

The Bhartiya City Bengaluru

The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel

The Leela Palace Jaipur

The Leela Palace Udaipur

The Leela Ambience Gurugram

The Leela Mumbai

The Leela Ashtamudi, A Raviz Hotel

For more details and to book your stay, please visit The Leela Getaway and celebrate the joyous festivals of Holi and Easter with #EXPLOREINDIA at The Leela’s iconic destinations.