Apollo Hospitals, Asia’s foremost integrated healthcare services provider will hold the world’s largest one-day Sugar Check drive on November 14, observed as World Diabetes Day, and set a new global record. The hospital group will aim to break the Guinness World Record for the Most Blood Glucose Level tests done in 8 hours across multiple venues.

Diabetes ranks third among the NCDs contributing to overall mortality in India. Diabetes is a silent killer and as it can take a long time before symptoms appear, people may not be aware that they have high blood sugar levels. The consequences of diabetes if not diagnosed early and managed in time with medication and lifestyle modifications include the risk of premature death. Apart from this, diabetes also increases the risk of the individual suffering from a stroke, heart attack, kidney failure, blindness and amputation of a limb or limbs.









Individuals can walk in for the test at their nearest Apollo Hospitals, 170 Apollo Clinics and 1200 Apollo Pharmacies for the free random blood sugar test. This unique campaign will help identify individuals having undiagnosed diabetes with high blood sugar levels and also allow those with diabetes to check on how well their diabetes is being managed. The output of the tests will be fed into the Apollo 24/7 app for further management by the individuals and their physicians.

Dr Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “Our intention in aiming for a record number of blood sugar tests for diabetes on World Diabetes Day goes beyond just numbers to put the spotlight on diabetes and its impact. India is at high risk and faces a silent tsunami of diabetes.

The number of people with Type 2 diabetes is increasing with a study by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare indicating that 11.5% of Indians above the age of 45 had diabetes. With around 77 million people with diabetes residing in India, the economic burden of the disease with its chronic nature is increasingly affecting the productivity of the young workforce, exhausting 5 to 25% share of an average Indian household earning. The annual estimated cost of diabetes treatment that was at Rs.10,000 crore in 2003 is expected to rise to as high as Rs.1,26,000 crores by 2025.

Dr Prathap C. Reddy added, “The record attempt will put the spotlight on the many people living with undiagnosed diabetes and the need to increase testing for early diagnosis and timely treatment. Periodic testing is recommended especially in high-risk groups such as those above 40 and with a family history of diabetes. This also includes individuals whose lifestyle includes an unhealthy diet and physical inactivity and those who are overweight or obese. We hope that this record of the ‘Most Blood Glucose Level tests done in 8 hours across multiple venues will be successful and will lead to a bett awareness and understanding of diabetes and proactive management”

“The test for blood sugar will be a strip-based random blood sugar test. This is a quick test for which an individual does not need to fast beforehand. A result of 200 mg/dl or above shows that a person has diabetes. The test indicates that a person may have diabetes if the blood sugar level is above 126 mg/dl. To confirm the diagnosis, the individual may then go in for further tests such as fasting and post-prandial blood sugar test and Hb1Ac. The test can be availed at your nearest Apollo center.

“The random blood sugar test will also help determine people who are pre-diabetic and at the highest risk of progression to being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. They will be able to institute lifestyle modifications and take necessary action to halt and even reverse the progress.”

Apollo revolutionized healthcare when Dr Prathap Reddy opened his first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today Apollo is the world’s largest vertically integrated healthcare platform with over 10,000 beds across 71 hospitals, 5000 pharmacies and over 400 clinics and diagnostic centres as well as 150 telemedicine centres. It is the world’s leading cardiac centre with over 160,000 surgeries and the world’s largest private cancer care provider. Apollo continues to invest in research to bring cutting-edge technologies, equipment and treatment protocols to ensure our patients have the best available care in the world. Our 100,000+ employees are dedicated to bringing you the best care on earth and leaving the world better than we found it.