Coronavirus: UP govt eases curbs amid decline in cases; weekend curfew to continue

With the state witnessing a decline in Covid-19 cases over the last few days, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to initiate unlocking in a phased manner from 1 June, 2021. As per the revised rules, the state government will permit economic activities in zones with less than 600 active cases from June 1 (7am to 7pm). The Covid curfew will, however, continue to persist during the weekend, said a notification signed by the state chief secretary.









Essential services like vaccination, industrial activities, medical work etc. will continue uninterrupted. Similarly, night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am will also remain until further notice. The markets in these 55 districts can open from 7am to 7pm from Monday to Friday. It is mandatory for shopowners, staff and customers to follow Covid protocols such as social distancing and wearing of masks and any violation will invite action, says the notification

It said that no relaxation has been given in 20 districts, including state capital Lucknow, which continues to report a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. The other districts where restrictions will continue are: Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Bagpat, Moradabad, Ghazipur, Bijnore and Deoria.

Speaking at a press conference, chief minister Yogi Adityanth added, “When active cases will come under 600 the curfew will end automatically. We’ve eased restrictions in 55 districts from 7 am to 7 pm.” The ‘corona curfew’ was imposed in the state on April 30 and has since been extended a number of times.

School, colleges and other educational institutions will continue to remain shut, says the notification, adding that offices in these institutions can open for administrative work. government departments working on the frontline can function with full attendance. Other government departments have been asked to operate at 50 per cent capacity, read the missive. Uttar Pradesh has registered 1900 COVID cases today. The active cases stand at 41,000. We’ve the lowest fatality rate in the country, lowest positivity & highest recovery rate. From a peak of 3,10,783 on April 30, the number of active cases came down to 62,271 on Tuesday, the state government data showed.