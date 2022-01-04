Delhi imposes fresh curbs amid sharp rise in Covid cases

Amid a massive surge in Covid-19 cases and looming threat of Omicron variant, the Delhi government has decided to enforce a weekend curfew in the national capital. The weekend curfew would begin from 10pm on Friday and remain in effect till 5am on Monday. During the curfew, only essential movement will be allowed. Work from home in all government and private offices except essential services.









The government also revised the guideline for commuting. Buses and metro in Delhi will run with 100 pc capacity (instead of 50%). This has been done to avoid crowding at stops ánd stations.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has mild symptoms. The Chief Minister has requested everyone who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested.

Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days, of which around 350 patients are in hospital, only 124 patients need oxygen & 7 are on a ventilator, Delhi deputy CM Manisha Sisodia told reporters. Mr Sisodia also said that cases of Omicron variant have been rapidly rising.

I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022

All Delhi Government officials who are not involved in essential services will work from home. Private offices will be allowed to call 50% of their staff to office, says Sisodia.

Delhi Monday reported 4,099 fresh Covid-19 cases up from 3,194 on the preceding day. One more person died due to Covid-19 while 1,509 have recovered. The case positivity rate surged to 6.46% from Sunday’s 4.59%. With this, the cumulative case count of Delhi shot up to 14,58,220.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain told reporters on Monday that 84% of the coronavirus cases logged in the city in the last two days are due to the Omicron variant.