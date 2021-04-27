After Pat Cummins, Brett Lee donates bitcoin for Covid relief in India

Close on the heels of his compatriot Pat Cummins’ initiative, former Australian pacer Brett Lee has also decided to make monetary contribution to the Covid relief efforts in India. The Australian pace legend on Tuesday announced that he is donating one bitcoin (approximately Rs 40 lakh) to help India in its fight against Covid-19.

“It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic. I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I”d like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India,” Lee said in a statement which he posted on Twitter.









“India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart.” On Tuesday evening, one bitcoin was trading at over Rs 40 lakh.

Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Pat Cummins Pat Cummins on Monday had pledged 50,000 dollars to the PM’s Relief Fund. Cummins said that he made the contribution to the fund to help the country to purchase oxygen supplies for hospitals.

“India is a country I’ve come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I’ve ever met. To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly,” Cummins said in his post.

Also Read:

“There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I’m advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country. As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the “PM Cares Fund,” specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India’s hospitals,” Cummins continued to say.