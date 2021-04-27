Never asked for 100-Bed Facility at 5-Star Hotel for Judges: Delhi HC tears into AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday slammed the Delhi government over its claim that the court had requested for covid care facility at a five-star hotel and directed the government to “immediately withdraw” its order to covert 100 rooms of Ashoka hotel into Covid care facility.

Coming down heavily upon the AAP government, a division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said “When did we ask for a 100-bed facility at a five-star hotel? We had only said if a judicial officer or a judge or their family is infected, they should get hospital admission. Our concern is with respect to judicial officers in lower judiciary who have to hold court. We have already lost two judicial officers.”









“Its unthinkable that we as an institution will want any preferential treatment.” the Bench added.

In its defence, the Delhi government said there was no malice behind the move. It was the media that had created the perception, it said, explaining that many hotels in the city had been turned into Covid facilities attached to hospitals.

In an order issued by the sub-divisional magistrate of Chanakyapuri on Sunday, the Delhi government had decided to use 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel, for setting up of COVID Health facility for the use of Justices, other judicial officers of Delhi High Court, and their families.

The court also pulled up Arvind Kejriwal government over its handling of the current Covid crisis in the national capital. The court also noted that rampant black marketing of Covid-related medicines was on amid the pandemic and directed the city government to conduct a proper audit.

“Set your house in order. If you cannot manage it, we will ask the central government to takeover,” the Delhi High Court.