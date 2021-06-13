The Centre has come up a with unique idea to overcome the challenge of delivering vaccines to the remote parts of the country. The government is planning to use drones to deliver anti-covid vaccines to far-flung areas as part of its vaccination programme .









The decision was taken after a study conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Kanpur found the process feasible.

HLL Infra Tech Services , a subsidiary of Government-owned HLL Lifecare which is tasked with procuring vaccines for central government, has invited bids on behalf of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), for delivery of medical supplies (vaccines/drugs) by Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) at select locations in India, The Mint reported.

“To strengthen the delivery of vaccines, ICMR successfully conducted a feasibility study to deliver vaccines by Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in collaboration with IIT, Kanpur. Based on the preliminary results of the study, ICMR has developed a standard protocol for successful delivery of vaccines using a UAV,” HLL Infra Tech said in the bid document,.

Describing the specifications required fro UAVs, the company note said, the drone should be able to cover a minimum aerial distance of 35km at a vertical altitude of minimum of 100 metres, take off vertically and carry minimum payload of 4kg, and capable of returning to home base. The PSU also made it clear that parachute-based delivery will not be preferred.

The PSU opened bids on June 11; the bids will have to be submitted online through Central Public Procurement Portal. The deadline to submit expressions of interest for this venture closes on June 22 at 1 PM. Received online bids will be opened on the same day at 1:30 PM.