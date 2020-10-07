Tattvan launches new e-clinics in Jaipur to provide holistic healthcare solutions

Tattvan has launched new e-clinics in Khora Shyamdas village and Thikariya village of Jaipur district in Rajasthan to provide comprehensive and holistic healthcare solutions to the residents of the community. Residents will enjoy the benefit of tele-consultations, diagnostic services and access to a pharmacy.

Ayush Mishra, CEO Tattvan e-clinics, said that with the launch of the e-clinics, the company is one step closer to reaching its aim of primary health care coverage across smaller towns and the rural India. “On the launch of Vatika City clinic Jaipur, I remember the great words spoken by the father of the nation, that India is not Calcutta and Bombay, India lives in her seven hundred thousand villages. It is these villages at the very root of India, that Tattvan E-Clinics wants to cater to,” he said.









Telemedicine has been gaining momentum in India since the early 1990s. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a mass adoption of this model of providing medical care. Tattvan is India’s first-of-its-kind telemedicine company that established a widespread telemedicine business with its brick & mortar model. It provides the best medical diagnosis, prompt cure, right guidance and best consultancy anywhere.

Mishra said that with the telemedicine platform, residents will receive the medical advice of healthcare professionals who are practicing in some of the leading hospitals nearby at an affordable price. They also cater to the needs of the masses along with emergency services tie-up with nearby hospitals. For this, Tattvan has already registered more than 100 specialist doctors from Jaipur alone with them, so that all sorts of diseases and issues can be addressed.

Furthermore, residents of the community will be able to consult about their medical issues with doctors through telemedicine facilities available at these clinics at an affordable cost. For their well-being, periodic check-ups will be performed and diagnostic services will be available at the clinics.