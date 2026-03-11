Trump Appoints Erika Kirk to U.S. Air Force Academy Advisory Board

Donald Trump has appointed Erika Kirk to the Board of Visitors at the United States Air Force Academy, a key advisory panel overseeing operations at the prestigious military institution.

Erika Kirk, 37, is the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who served on the same board before he was killed in September during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University.

Her appointment places her among the 16 members of the academy’s Board of Visitors, which evaluates the school’s operations and makes recommendations to defense leadership.

Role of the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors

The Board of Visitors plays a significant oversight role at the U.S. Air Force Academy. The panel reviews several critical areas of the institution, including:

Cadet morale and discipline

Academic curriculum and teaching methods

Infrastructure and facilities

Fiscal management and institutional governance

The board also produces annual reports with recommendations to the U.S. Department of Defense, offering guidance on improvements to the academy’s operations and training programs.

Kirk joins the board as one of several presidential appointees selected by Trump.

Other Members of the Board

The panel includes lawmakers and political figures from both parties. Among them are:

Tommy Tuberville

Dina Powell

Kevin Cramer

Markwayne Mullin

Members of Congress make up much of the board, while the president and congressional leaders appoint additional representatives to complete the advisory panel.

White House Praises Appointment

A White House spokesperson described Erika Kirk as a strong successor to her late husband.

According to the administration, Charlie Kirk’s service on the board helped inspire future members of the armed forces and promote conservative values within discussions about military leadership and education.

Officials said Erika Kirk would continue her husband’s legacy while advocating for the strength and development of the U.S. Air Force.

Her appointment was reported by several political outlets after her name appeared on the official Board of Visitors roster, though the academy itself did not immediately issue a formal announcement.

Leadership Role in Turning Point USA

Following her husband’s death, Erika Kirk assumed leadership of Turning Point USA, the influential conservative youth organization he founded.

As chair and chief executive, she continues to oversee the group’s activities, promoting conservative ideas on high school and college campuses across the United States.

The organization’s initiatives include the Club America program, which aims to establish Turning Point chapters in public high schools nationwide.

Kirk has also appeared at political and youth engagement events alongside conservative leaders such as Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Earlier this year, Erika Kirk was recognized during a joint session of Congress during Trump’s State of the Union address, highlighting her family’s connection to conservative political activism.

Her new position at the Air Force Academy advisory board further raises her public profile within conservative political circles.

The U.S. Air Force Academy, located in Colorado Springs, trains future officers for the U.S. Air Force and Space Force. Oversight from the Board of Visitors is intended to ensure that the academy maintains high standards in leadership training, academics, and military discipline.

With Erika Kirk now serving on the panel, the board continues its mission of guiding one of America’s most important military institutions.



