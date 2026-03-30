Viral Druski Parody Sparks Debate as False Claims About Erika Kirk Spread Online

More in Comedy
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Comedy
Elon Musk’s Grok AI Misidentifies Druski’s Viral Parody as Erika KirkBy Tech Plunge
Some, like Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, declined to identify the individual altogether, emphasizing uncertainty rather...
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Amazon MGM
Riz Ahmed Takes on the James Bond Audition Frenzy in Meta Comedy Bait
As Amazon MGM Studios quietly assembles the creative dream team behind its first post-Daniel Craig James...
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Amazon Prime Video
‘Playdate’ Review: Alan Ritchson and Kevin James Struggle to Save Prime Video’s Forgettable Action-Comedy
Prime Video’s Playdate aims to blend suburban chaos with shoot-’em-up humor but ends up offering little...
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Comedy
Donald Trump Slams NBC for Extending Seth Meyers’ Late Night Contract Through 2028
President Donald Trump has reignited his feud with late-night television, this time targeting Seth Meyers following...
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Comedy
SNL Shake-Up: Heidi Gardner and Michael Longfellow Join Wave of Departures Ahead of Season 51
While SNL has weathered decades of transitions, its 51st season arrives at a pivotal moment: audiences are...
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Comedy
Bradley Cooper Directs Will Arnett in Is This Thing On? — First Trailer, Cast, and Release Date
Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer for Bradley Cooper’s upcoming comedy-drama Is This Thing On?,...
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Comedy
Emil Wakim Exits Saturday Night Live After One Season: “A Gut Punch” for Fans
The revolving door at Saturday Night Live continues to spin as comedian Emil Wakim announced he...
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Animation
South Park Torches Trump and Paramount in Explosive Season 27 Premiere After $1.5 Billion Deal
Just one day after signing a historic $1.5 billion licensing deal with Paramount Global, South Park...
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Comedy
Conan O’Brien Poised for Historic ‘Late Night’ Return on Seth Meyers’ Show
Conan O’Brien, a towering figure in late-night comedy, is reportedly close to making his long-awaited debut...
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Comedy
Conan O’Brien Honored with Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Now Streaming on Netflix
Conan O’Brien, the beloved late-night host, writer, and comedian, has received the prestigious Kennedy Centre Mark...