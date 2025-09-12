Connect with us

FBI Releases Photos and Video of Suspect in Charlie Kirk Murder Case as $100K Reward Offered

FBI Releases Photos and Video of Suspect in Charlie Kirk Murder Case as $100K Reward Offered

FBI Releases Photos and Video of Suspect in Charlie Kirk Murder Case as $100K Reward Offered

Federal authorities have released new photos and video footage of a “person of interest” in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, as the nationwide manhunt enters its second day. The FBI confirmed that a $100,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the individual or others involved in the killing.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot dead on September 11, 2025, while speaking at a debate event at Utah Valley University. The single, precision rifle shot was fired from a rooftop roughly 175 yards away, instantly ending Kirk’s life in front of a shocked audience.



Suspect Captured on CCTV Fleeing the Scene

The newly released footage shows a man dressed in black, wearing sunglasses, Converse sneakers, and a distinctive T-shirt with an American flag and eagle emblem, fleeing across the campus. He was seen:

  • Running across the roof of the building from which the fatal shot was fired.

  • Climbing down the side of the structure.

  • Crossing a parking lot before vanishing into nearby woodland.

Officials have also released enhanced still images, urging the public to pay attention to the man’s clothing and accessories.

FBI and Utah Officials Promise Justice

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said investigators have already received more than 7,000 public tips, the largest volume since the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013. Authorities have also recovered a high-powered rifle from a wooded area near the scene.

“There is a lot of forensic evidence being processed,” Gov. Cox confirmed. “We are gathering everything needed to pursue the death penalty in this case.”

FBI Director Kash Patel, alongside Utah law enforcement, emphasized that while misinformation is spreading online—including false claims amplified by foreign bots—the investigation is progressing rapidly.

Experts Believe Shooter Was Highly Skilled

Former FBI officials speaking to the BBC said the shooter displayed the confidence and precision of an experienced rifleman—possibly a hunter. Still, investigators believe the attack was carried out by a lone actor.

“This required skill, patience, and planning,” one former FBI agent said. “But I’m confident the suspect will be identified and caught.”

National and Political Shockwaves

The killing of Charlie Kirk has reverberated across the United States, sparking renewed debate over political violence and gun safety. Tributes have poured in, with Vice President JD Vance accompanying Charlie Kirk’s widow as his casket arrived in Phoenix.

Meanwhile, social media companies, including TikTok, have rushed to remove disturbing videos of the assassination recorded by students at the event.

Call for Public Assistance

Authorities are urging anyone with information, photos, or videos from the event to share them with the FBI. Officials stressed that public cooperation is critical in capturing the suspect.

“This was an evil, calculated act,” Gov. Cox said. “But more than anything, we are going to catch this person.”

  1. Pingback: Jeremy Clarkson’s Reaction to Charlie Kirk’s Death Sparks Debate

