Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After Nearly Three Years of Marriage

Hollywood couple Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have reportedly separated after nearly three years of marriage, bringing an unexpected pause to one of the entertainment industry’s most admired relationships.

Multiple entertainment outlets confirmed on July 8 that the actress and Grammy-winning musician have decided to separate. Sources familiar with the situation described the marriage as “rocky,” while another insider said the pair are currently “figuring things out.” Neither Qualley nor Antonoff has publicly commented on the reports, and representatives for both have yet to issue an official statement.

Busy Careers Amid Personal Changes

The reported separation comes at a time when both stars are heavily focused on their professional commitments.

Antonoff, 42, is currently performing on the Bleachers Forever Tour, while Qualley, 31, has begun pre-production for the upcoming horror film Possession.

Industry observers note that the couple’s demanding schedules have kept them occupied in recent months, although no official reason has been given for their reported separation.

Romance That Began in 2021

Qualley and Antonoff first sparked dating speculation in 2021 after they were photographed together in New York.

The relationship soon became public, and by early 2022 the pair were making official appearances together at industry events. They announced their engagement later that year before marrying in an intimate ceremony in New Jersey in August 2023.

Their wedding attracted a star-studded guest list that included Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum and several close friends from the entertainment industry.

Fans Noticed Social Media Changes

Speculation surrounding the couple’s relationship had quietly grown in recent weeks.

Fans noticed that Qualley had removed several wedding photographs from her Instagram account earlier this year. She also reportedly changed her Instagram username, prompting online discussions well before news of the separation surfaced.

The rumors intensified after Jack Antonoff attended the reported wedding celebration of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce without Qualley. Instead, the producer was accompanied by his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff.

While social media changes often fuel speculation, neither party publicly addressed the online discussions.

Public Declarations of Love

The reported separation contrasts sharply with the affectionate comments both had shared publicly over the past few years.

During an interview earlier this year, Antonoff recalled meeting Qualley for the first time in 2021, saying he immediately imagined spending his life with her.

Qualley had similarly spoken warmly about their relationship in previous interviews, describing Antonoff as “my person” and expressing excitement about building a home together.

Their romance also inspired music. In 2023, Lana Del Rey released the song “Margaret,” which was dedicated to Qualley and featured Antonoff’s band Bleachers.

No Official Confirmation on Future Plans

Although reports indicate the couple has separated, there has been no confirmation regarding divorce proceedings or any long-term decisions about their marriage.

Sources close to the pair maintain they are still working through the situation privately.

For now, both continue to focus on their respective careers while maintaining silence about their personal lives.

The news marks another high-profile celebrity separation in 2026, with fans awaiting any official statement from either Qualley or Antonoff regarding the future of their relationship.