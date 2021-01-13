Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Amazon India launches academy to help students prepare for JEE

Education

Amazon India launches academy to help students prepare for JEE

Press Trust of India
Published on

Amazon India on Wednesday announced the launch of Amazon Academy to help students preparing for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) to engineering colleges. The online preparation offering will equip students with in-depth knowledge and practice routines required for the JEE, through curated learning material, live lectures and comprehensive assessments in Math, Physics and Chemistry, it said in a statement.




The beta version of Amazon Academy will be available free of cost on the weband the Google Play store, it said. “Amazon Academy will offer students a range of JEE preparatory resources at launch, including specially crafted mock tests by industry experts, over 15,000 handpicked questions with hints and detailed step by step solutions for practice”, the statement said. All learning material and exam content has been developed by expert faculty from across the country, it said.

Also read: AI World School unveils online AI learning platform for school students

In addition to the JEE, those preparing for BITSAT, VITEEE, SRMJEEE, and MET exams will also benefit from the quality content resources available. The content is currently available for free and will continue to be for the next few months, the statement added.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Banking

HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, among top-10 lenders in 2020; Google Pay, PhonePe top wallets: Report

Space Plunge

Virgin Orbit set to launch space rocket via Boeing 747 aircraft

Industry

H&M Foundation and Social Alpha set to launch Techtonic – Innovations in Waste Management
To Top
Loading...